Iframe Pane

By Simeon Griggs

Display any URL in a View Pane, along with helpful buttons to Copy the URL or open in a new tab.

sanity-plugin-iframe-pane

Accepts either a string or an async function to resolve a URL based on the current document.

Iframe View Pane

Installation

sanity install iframe-pane

This is designed to be used as a Component inside of a View.

// ./src/deskStructure.js
import Iframe from 'sanity-plugin-iframe-pane'

// ...all other list items

S.view
  .component(Iframe)
  .options({
    // Required: Accepts an async function
    url: (doc) => resolveProductionUrl(doc),
    // OR a string
    url: `https://sanity.io`,
    // Optional: Set the default size
    defaultSize: `mobile`, // default `desktop`
    // Optional: Add a reload button, or reload on new document revisions
    reload: {
      button: true, // default `undefined`
      revision: true, // default `undefined`
    },
  })
  .title('Preview')

License

MIT © Simeon Griggs See LICENSE

Install command

Contributor

