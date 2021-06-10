Simeon Griggs
🇦🇺 in 🇬🇧 Solution Engineer @ Sanity
Display any URL in a View Pane, along with helpful buttons to Copy the URL or open in a new tab.
Accepts either a string or an async function to resolve a URL based on the current document.
sanity install iframe-pane
This is designed to be used as a Component inside of a View.
// ./src/deskStructure.js
import Iframe from 'sanity-plugin-iframe-pane'
// ...all other list items
S.view
.component(Iframe)
.options({
// Required: Accepts an async function
url: (doc) => resolveProductionUrl(doc),
// OR a string
url: `https://sanity.io`,
// Optional: Set the default size
defaultSize: `mobile`, // default `desktop`
// Optional: Add a reload button, or reload on new document revisions
reload: {
button: true, // default `undefined`
revision: true, // default `undefined`
},
})
.title('Preview')
MIT © Simeon Griggs See LICENSE
