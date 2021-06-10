sanity-plugin-iframe-pane

Display any URL in a View Pane, along with helpful buttons to Copy the URL or open in a new tab.

Accepts either a string or an async function to resolve a URL based on the current document.

Installation

sanity install iframe-pane

This is designed to be used as a Component inside of a View.

import Iframe from 'sanity-plugin-iframe-pane' S . view . component ( Iframe ) . options ( { url : ( doc ) => resolveProductionUrl ( doc ) , url : ` https://sanity.io ` , defaultSize : ` mobile ` , reload : { button : true , revision : true , } , } ) . title ( 'Preview' )

License

MIT © Simeon Griggs See LICENSE