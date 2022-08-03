Simeon Griggs
🇦🇺 in 🇬🇧 Solution Engineer @ Sanity
Store localised fields in an array to save on attributes
NOTE This is for the Studio v2 version of the plugin
There is a Studio v3 specific version in the studio-v3 branch
A helper function that renders a custom input component for writing localised fields of content into an array.
sanity install internationalized-array
Add an array to your schema by importing the helper function.
import { internationalizedArray } from "sanity-plugin-internationalized-array";
// ./src/schema/person.js
export default {
name: "person",
title: "Person",
type: "document",
fields: [
// ...all your other fields
internationalizedArray({
// Required, the `name` of the outer array
name: "greeting",
// Required, the `type` of the inner field
// One of: string | text | number | boolean
type: "string",
// Required, must be an array of objects
languages: [
{ id: "en", title: "English" },
{ id: "fr", title: "French" },
],
// Optional: just for debugging
showNativeInput: false,
}),
],
};
This will create an Array field where
string fields can be added with the name
title. The custom input contains buttons which will add new array items with the language as the
_key value. Data returned from this array will look like this:
"greeting": [
{ "_key": "en", "value": "hello" },
{ "_key": "fr", "value": "bonjour" },
]
Using GROQ filters you can query for a specific language key like so:
*[_type == "person"] {
"greeting": greeting[_key == "en"][0].value
}
See the migration script inside
./migrations/transformObjectToArray.js of this Repo.
Follow the instructions inside the script and set the
_type and field name you wish to target.
Please take a backup first!
The most popular way to store field-level translated content is in an object using the method prescribed in @sanity/language-filter. This works well and creates tidy object structures, but also create a unique field path for every unique field name, multiplied by the number of languages in your dataset.
For most people, this won't become an issue. On a very large dataset with a lot of languages, the Attribute Limit can become a concern. This plugin's arrays will use less attributes than an object once you have more than three languages.
The same content as above, plus a third language, structed as an
object of
string fields looks like this:
"greeting" {
"en": "hello",
"fr": "bonjour",
"es": "hola"
}
Which creates four unique query paths, one for the object and one for each language.
greeting greeting.en greeting.fr greeting.es
Every language you add to every object that uses this structure will add to the number of unique query paths.
The array created by this plugin creates four query paths by default, but is not effected by the number of languages:
greeting greeting[] greeting[]._key greeting[].value
By using this plugin you can safely extend the number of languages without adding any additional query paths.
MIT © Simeon Griggs See LICENSE
This plugin is available for Studio v3 and Studio v2.What are studio versions and which do I choose?
npm i sanity-plugin-internationalized-array@studio-v3
sanity install internationalized-array
