Simeon Griggs
Drag-and-drop Document Ordering without leaving the Editing surface
📹 Installation Walkthrough Video (including a bug that is now fixed 😅)
This plugin aims to be OS-like in that you can select and move multiple documents by holding
shift and clicking a second item, and toggling on/off selections by holding
command/control.
A Sanity Studio with Desk Structure configured.
sanity install @sanity/orderable-document-list
The config parameter requires
type and also accepts
title and
icon.
// ./src/desk-structure/index.js (or similar)
import S from '@sanity/desk-tool/structure-builder'
import {orderableDocumentListDeskItem} from '@sanity/orderable-document-list'
export default () =>
S.list()
.title('Content')
.items([
// Minimum required configuration
orderableDocumentListDeskItem({type: 'category'}),
// Optional configuration
orderableDocumentListDeskItem({
type: 'project',
title: 'Projects',
icon: Paint
}),
// ... all other desk items
orderRank field to your schema(s).
You must pass in the
type of the schema, to create an
initialValue value.
Additionally, pass in overrides for the field, such as making it visible by passing
hidden: false.
You cannot override the
name,
type or
initialValue attributes.
Example:
// ./src/schema/category.js (or similar)
import {
orderRankField,
orderRankOrdering,
} from '@sanity/orderable-document-list';
export default {
name: 'category',
title: 'Category',
type: 'document',
// Optional: The plugin also exports a set of 'orderings' for use in other Document Lists
orderings: [orderRankOrdering],
fields: [
// Minimum required configuration
orderRankField({ type: 'category' }),
// OR you can override _some_ of the field settings
orderRankField({ type: 'category', hidden: false }),
// ...all other fields
On first load, your Document list will not have any Order. You can select "Reset Order" from the menu in the top right of the list. You can also re-run this at any time.
The
orderRankField will query the last Document to set an
initialValue to come after it. New Documents always start at the end of the Ordered list.
Now when writing a GROQ Query for Documents, use the
orderRank field value to return ordered results:
*[_type == "category"]|order(orderRank)
To get this first version out the door there are few configuration settings and a lot of opinions. Such as:
name of the
orderRank field is constant
type
filter configuration on the Document List
Feedback and PRs welcome :)
Uses kvandakes's TypeScript implementation of Jira's Lexorank to create a "lexographical" Document order.
Put simply it updates the position of an individual – or many – Documents in an ordered list without updating any others. It's fast.
MIT © Simeon Griggs See LICENSE
