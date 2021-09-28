@sanity/orderable-document-list

Drag-and-drop Document Ordering without leaving the Editing surface.

📹 Installation Walkthrough Video (including a bug that is now fixed 😅)

This plugin aims to be OS-like in that you can select and move multiple documents by holding shift and clicking a second item, and toggling on/off selections by holding command/control .

Requirements

A Sanity Studio with Desk Structure configured.

Installation

sanity install @sanity/orderable-document-list

1. Import the Document List into your Desk Structure

The config parameter requires type and also accepts title and icon .

import S from '@sanity/desk-tool/structure-builder' import { orderableDocumentListDeskItem } from '@sanity/orderable-document-list' export default ( ) => S . list ( ) . title ( 'Content' ) . items ( [ orderableDocumentListDeskItem ( { type : 'category' } ) , orderableDocumentListDeskItem ( { type : 'project' , title : 'Projects' , icon : Paint } ) ,

2. Add the orderRank field to your schema(s).

You must pass in the type of the schema, to create an initialValue value.

Additionally, pass in overrides for the field, such as making it visible by passing hidden: false .

You cannot override the name , type or initialValue attributes.

Example:

import { orderRankField , orderRankOrdering , } from '@sanity/orderable-document-list' ; export default { name : 'category' , title : 'Category' , type : 'document' , orderings : [ orderRankOrdering ] , fields : [ orderRankField ( { type : 'category' } ) , orderRankField ( { type : 'category' , hidden : false } ) ,

3. Generate initial Ranks

On first load, your Document list will not have any Order. You can select "Reset Order" from the menu in the top right of the list. You can also re-run this at any time.

The orderRankField will query the last Document to set an initialValue to come after it. New Documents always start at the end of the Ordered list.

Querying Ordered Documents

Now when writing a GROQ Query for Documents, use the orderRank field value to return ordered results:

*[_type == "category" ]| order (orderRank)

Notes

To get this first version out the door there are few configuration settings and a lot of opinions. Such as:

The name of the orderRank field is constant

of the field is constant The ability to only sort across all Documents of a type

The absence of a filter configuration on the Document List

Feedback and PRs welcome :)

How it works

Uses kvandakes's TypeScript implementation of Jira's Lexorank to create a "lexographical" Document order.

Put simply it updates the position of an individual – or many – Documents in an ordered list without updating any others. It's fast.

License

MIT © Simeon Griggs See LICENSE