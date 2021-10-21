11ty Sanity Image Helper
An 11ty plugin to help create responsive images using the Sanity Asset PipelineGo to 11ty Sanity Image Helper
A simple blog starter with an Eleventy front-end.Go to Blog with Eleventy
A quick write up of my first experiment with the Slinkity 11ty plugin. We build a quick "Like" button for my son's art site that increments Sanity data.
In this article, we’ll be building an interactive fiction experience in which a user can insert words that match parts of speech given by the content creator. Let’s go!
In this article, we'll examine how to use 11ty's addAllPagesToCollections pagination property to mix and match data sources
You can use the Sanity Asset Pipeline and 11ty shortcodes to return optimized and art directed images for various template types.Go to How to add promotional images to the 11ty Blog Starter
In this guide, discover how to configure Sanity and 11ty to embed Twitter and Instagram posts in Portable Text
Getting started with the 11ty + Sanity starter templateGo to How to get started with the 11ty (Eleventy) Blog Starter
This bookmarking application uses 11ty for the frontend, Sanity as a repository for bookmarks (and a newsletter), and Netlify Functions to save bookmarks.Go to Bookmarking application with Sanity + 11ty + Netlify
npm install -g @sanity/clisanity init