11ty Sanity Image Helper
An 11ty plugin to help create responsive images using the Sanity Asset Pipeline
Templates, plugins, and other resources for Eleventy – the simpler static site generator. Build performant Jamstack sites with HTML and CSS or your preferred templating language. Deploy via GitHub in minutes.
An 11ty plugin to help create responsive images using the Sanity Asset Pipeline
How to set up on-demand builds with Eleventy to allow live content previews in Sanity
A quick write up of my first experiment with the Slinkity 11ty plugin. We build a quick "Like" button for my son's art site that increments Sanity data.
In this article, we’ll be building an interactive fiction experience in which a user can insert words that match parts of speech given by the content creator. Let’s go!
In this article, we'll examine how to use 11ty's addAllPagesToCollections pagination property to mix and match data sources
You can use the Sanity Asset Pipeline and 11ty shortcodes to return optimized and art directed images for various template types.
In this guide, discover how to configure Sanity and 11ty to embed Twitter and Instagram posts in Portable Text
Getting started with the 11ty + Sanity starter template
Uprising Recruitment Agency from Frankfurt am Main
Multi-Language Website for Hauspension, an Apartment Hotel in Vienna, Austria.
An independent studio crafting digital experiences connecting brand, design, + technology
Portfolio website and blog for Håvard Brynjulfsen, a front-end designer from Norway.
Atria is powering a movement for proactive, preventive healthcare informed by cutting-edge science and technology.
Membership site with gated content
A simple one-pager created to showcase an upcoming book release. (Norwegian content)
This bookmarking application uses 11ty for the frontend, Sanity as a repository for bookmarks (and a newsletter), and Netlify Functions to save bookmarks.
Looking for a simpler static site generator? Eleventy is a popular, user-friendly SSG built in vanilla Javascript that provides a great deal of flexibility and customization to anyone wishing to build a website. With Eleventy, you can enjoy a wide variety of templating languages and a framework-less, future-proof application. Combine Eleventy's simplicity and flexibility with Sanity's super-charged content management and enjoy a wondrous developer experience. Check out these guides, plugins, starters, and example projects to get your latest Eleventy project shipped.