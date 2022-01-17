Pricing update: Free users
Vimeo Browser

A plugin to browse and select Vimeo videos directly from the Sanity studio

FNATIC

Aprimo Asset Selector

Official

Select Aprimo assets in your Sanity studio!

Carolina Gonzalez

sanity-algolia

Official

Helpful code for automating indexing Sanity content in Algolia

Rune Botten

Snipcart Orders

A dashboard widget for displaying recent orders from Snipcart. This plugin is a part of the Steel headless commerce sudo framework.

Jacob Størdahl

1 APIs starter

Commerce Layer Starter

A multi-country ecommerce starter built with Sanity Studio, Commerce Layer, Next.js, and deployed to Netlify.

14 APIs guides

19 APIs projects made with Sanity

Jamstack Explorers
Featured

Jamstack Explorers is a free learning platform created by the team at Netlify to chart a course through the amazing offerings in the Jamstack ecosystem

Why Mums Don't Jump

Featured

Podcast website, plus blog and custom player. Built with Gatsby with a custom source plugin for TransistorFM.

Paul Brickles

Aryze Developments

A gorgeous design system harnessed through a thoughtfully customized Sanity experience.

Baggu

A Shopify Multi-Site flowing into a single Sanity instance and back out into 2 unique frontend experiences.

Kevin Green

Allkinds

Craft a unique online experience that is reflective of the fun and uniqueness of this child focused reusable, compostable, refillable brand.

Kevin Green

Choose a starter
OR 
npm install -g @sanity/clisanity init

