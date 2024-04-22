In this guide, we will use TypeScript to make the code more reliable, but you can use JavaScript if you prefer. If you don't know how to do this, you can ask in our Slack community for help!

You can find the whole code for the solution here but make sure you still follow step 3.

Background: Restoring deleted Documents using the _id

When you delete a document, you can restore it using the unique document _id (either via the history API, or the Studio). In the Studio it is as simple as opening up the document in the structure using the default folder for that particular document type and adding the ID to the url:

https://<domain>/studio/default/structure/<document type name>;<deleted document _id> .

Although this trick is helpful, you would still need the know the deleted document _id .

Protip Try this by deleting a document and just using the Go back button in your browser, which will reopen the document you just deleted. Below the form header, you will now see a banner looking like this:

Intent routing in the Studio

Internally Sanity sometimes uses an Intent Link to navigate to a document in the structure using intent (which can either be edit or create ). We can use the same edit intent to open deleted documents and use the restore functionality automatically proposed for any deleted document opened in the Studio.

Gotcha Although IntentLink is a stable and public part of our API (reference documentation), the IntentButton is not.

We decided to use the IntentButton , because it is what we use internally, but this will mean that things might change, and there is no documentation you can check. If you are uncomfortable with this, you can instead use a Button component from the Sanity UI and wrap it with an IntentLink .

Workflow

This is how the deletion of a document will then trigger a webhook, which adds a log item of the deleted document to the bin singelton document. The log will then enable you to open the deleted document again and restore it.

Step 1: Singleton document schema

Create a document type called deletedDocs.bin in your schema folder (in our case we have an additional subfolder called singletons ) and add it to your schema as a singleton (guide):

import { TrashIcon } from "@sanity/icons" ; import { defineArrayMember , defineField , defineType } from "sanity" ; export const deletedDocBinDocument = defineType ( { name : "deletedDocs.bin" , title : "Bin: Deleted Document Log" , type : "document" , icon : TrashIcon , liveEdit : true , fieldsets : [ { name : "deletedDocIdLogs" , title : "All Deleted Doc Id Logs" , options : { collapsible : true , collapsed : true , } , } , ] , fields : [ defineField ( { name : "deletedDocLogs" , title : "Deleted Doc Logs" , type : "array" , readOnly : true , options : { sortable : false , } , description : "Log of deleted documents. All items have the revision ID as the _key value and might have already been restored again." , of : [ defineArrayMember ( { type : "object" , name : "log" , title : "Log" , readOnly : true , fields : [ defineField ( { name : "docId" , title : "Doc Id" , type : "string" , validation : ( Rule ) => Rule . required ( ) , } ) , defineField ( { name : "deletedAt" , title : "Deleted At" , type : "datetime" , validation : ( Rule ) => Rule . required ( ) , } ) , defineField ( { name : "type" , title : "Type" , type : "string" , } ) , defineField ( { name : "documentTitle" , title : "Document Title" , type : "string" , validation : ( Rule ) => Rule . required ( ) , } ) , ] , } ) , ] , } ) , defineField ( { name : "deletedDocIds" , title : "Deleted Doc Ids" , type : "array" , readOnly : true , options : { sortable : false , } , fieldset : "deletedDocIdLogs" , of : [ defineArrayMember ( { name : "deletedDocId" , type : "string" , readOnly : true , validation : ( Rule ) => Rule . required ( ) , } ) , ] , } ) , defineField ( { name : "title" , title : "Title" , type : "string" , hidden : true , } ) , ] , } ) ;

We set all arrays to readOnly and also hide away the title field since we will set the title in the next step and only need it for a better UI.

In addition we disabled sorting for arrays to have a cleaner look.

Protip Why are all array item fields required? When the fields are set to required , you can find errors in the data via the validation CLI command. Since things can always go wrong, adding validation rules can make your debugging life much easier!

Custom TypeScript interface for the deletedDocLogs items

As we always want to make the TypeScript Dogs happy, we need to extend the Sanity ObjectItem with our data keys.

Add the custom interface to the schema definition or a separate types file.

export interface LogItem extends ObjectItem { docId : string deletedAt : string type : string documentTitle : string | 'Unknown 🥲' }

Create a singleton document via the CLI

For the next step, we will create a private document by using a dot in both the document _type name and _id .

At the root of your project, create a newBinSingleton.json and add this data to it:

{ "_id" : "deletedDocs.bin" , "_type" : "deletedDocs.bin" , "title" : "Bin: Deleted Document Logs" }

Next, you need to open your terminal in the root of the project folder and create a document via the CLI:

$ sanity documents create newBinSingleton.json // or if you dont have @sanity/cli installed globally $ npx sanity documents create newBinSingleton.json

🥳 Now, there should be a singleton document visible in your structure.

Bin singleton document in structure

Step 2: Adding custom components

Now we are ready to give our arrays some bling and add custom input components 💅.

We will:

Remove the Add Item buttons from the arrays (go to section)

Add custom DeletedDocIdInputComponent.tsx : input component for deletedDocIds itemps (go to section) DeletionLogItemComponent.tsx : item components for log objects in the deletedDocLogs array (go to section) DeletionLogInputComponent.tsx : input component to the deletedDocLogs array for cleaning up the logs (go to section)



Remove the Add Item buttons from arrays

Because we don't need a UI for adding new items to any of our arrays, we will not only set them to readOnly: true , but also remove the buttons under the inputs by adding custom input components.

In those components, we define that we want to render out the default inputs (by using props.renderDefault from the Component API) minus the arrayFunctions (which will render out the button to add new items to arrays).

components : { input : ( props ) => props . renderDefault ( { ... props , arrayFunctions : ( ) => null } ) , } ,

Your bin document should look like this now:

By setting the arrayFunctions to null the buttons for adding items are removed from the array inputs.

Custom input component for the simple (optional) deletedDocIds array items

Add a file DeletedDocIdInputComponent.tsx for the simple string items and add the component to your deletedDocIds array member string field.

import { Card , Flex , Text } from '@sanity/ui' import { ComponentType } from 'react' import { StringInputProps } from 'sanity' export const DeletedDocIdInputComponent : ComponentType < StringInputProps > = ( props , ) => { return ( < Flex justify = { 'space-between' } align = { 'center' } gap = { 2 } paddingLeft = { 2 } paddingY = { 2 } > < Card > < Text > { props . value } </ Text > </ Card > </ Flex > ) }

Then add the custom input component to the deletedDocIds array by adding this snippet to the deletedDocId array member:

defineArrayMember ( { name : "deletedDocId" , type : "string" , readOnly : true , components : { input : DeletedDocIdInputComponent , } } ) ,

This is how the array will look now (with dummy data in this screenshot)

Custom item component for the log objects ( deletedDocLogs array members)

Now that we have the easy part behind us, we can dive deeper into the restoring functionality itself.

First, we need to create a file DeletionLogItemComponent.tsx and override the default preview since we do not want to use the array for editing the log object values, but only display each deletion and add a button which will lead us to the deleted document in the structure, where we can restore it.

import { RestoreIcon } from '@sanity/icons' import { Card , Flex , Stack , Text } from '@sanity/ui' import { ComponentType } from 'react' import { IntentButton , ObjectItemProps } from 'sanity' import { LogItem } from './deletedDocBinDocument' export const DeletionLogItemComponent : ComponentType < ObjectItemProps < LogItem > > = ( props ) => { const value = props . value const date = new Date ( value . deletedAt ) const months = [ 'January' , 'February' , 'March' , 'April' , 'May' , 'June' , 'July' , 'August' , 'September' , 'October' , 'November' , 'December' , ] const formattedDate = ` ${ date . getDate ( ) } . ${ months [ date . getMonth ( ) ] } ${ date . getFullYear ( ) } ` return ( < Card borderTop = { props . index > 0 ? true : false } > { } < Flex justify = { 'space-between' } align = { 'center' } gap = { 2 } paddingX = { 4 } paddingY = { 4 } > { } < Stack space = { 3 } > < Text weight = " semibold " > { value . documentTitle } </ Text > < Text muted size = { 1 } > Type: { value . type } </ Text > < Text muted size = { 1 } > Deleted: { formattedDate } </ Text > < Text muted size = { 0 } > ID: { value . docId } , Revision: { value . _key as string } </ Text > </ Stack > { } { value . docId && ( < IntentButton icon = { RestoreIcon } tone = { 'positive' } mode = " ghost " intent = " edit " params = { { type : value . type , id : value . docId , } } text = " Open to restore " tooltipProps = { { placement : 'top' , content : 'You can restore this document after opening it' , } } /> ) } </ Flex > </ Card > ) }

With this item component in our pockets, we still have to add it to our log object array members:

components : { item : DeletionLogItemComponent , } ,

Clean up button for the deletedDocLogs array

Since the deletedDocLogs can get very long, and we do not need to keep already restored document logs, we can add a custom button which will check, if a document _id exists (again) and remove those items from the array.

Create a file DeletionLogInputComponent.tsx and add the input component to the deletedDocLogs array:

import { apiVersion } from '@/sanity/lib/api' import { RemoveCircleIcon } from '@sanity/icons' import { Button , Stack } from '@sanity/ui' import groq from 'groq' import { ComponentType , useState } from 'react' import { ArrayOfObjectsInputProps , useClient , useFormValue } from 'sanity' import { LogItem } from '../deletedDocLog' export const DeletionLogInputComponent : ComponentType < ArrayOfObjectsInputProps > = ( props ) => { const client = useClient ( { apiVersion } ) . withConfig ( { perspective : 'previewDrafts' , } ) const ids = props . value ?. map ( ( item : LogItem ) => item . docId ) . filter ( ( value , index , self ) => self . indexOf ( value ) === index ) const documentID = useFormValue ( [ '_id' ] ) as string const [ logs , setLogs ] = useState < { docId : string } [ ] > ( [ ] ) const query = groq ` *[_id in $docIds]{ 'docId': _id, } ` const params = { docIds : ids } const fetchData = async ( ) => { await client . fetch ( query , params ) . then ( ( res ) => { setLogs ( res ) } ) . catch ( ( err ) => { console . error ( err . message ) } ) } const itemsToUnset = logs . map ( ( item ) => ` deletedDocLogs[docId == " ${ item . docId } "] ` , ) const handleCleanUp = ( ) => { props . value && documentID && fetchData ( ) . then ( ( ) => client . patch ( documentID ) . unset ( itemsToUnset ) . commit ( ) . catch ( console . error ) , ) } return ( < > < Stack space = { 4 } > < Button text = " Remove restored Document from Logs " icon = { RemoveCircleIcon } onClick = { ( ) => handleCleanUp ( ) } mode = " ghost " /> { } { props . renderDefault ( { ... props , arrayFunctions : ( ) => null } ) } </ Stack > </ > ) }

Don't forget to add it as an input component on the array level!

components : { input : DeletionLogInputComponent , } ,

Very good, our document should look like this now 💅: Super fancy and easy to use!

This is how it will look in when we have some deleted document logs

Step 3: Setting up your webhook

For this step we will need to switch from your code editor to a browser.

Open the manage console for your project in question and navigate to the API tab.

Here you find the section for webhooks, where we will now create a new one which will patch the data upon deletion to our fancy-pancy logs.

In your manage console you can add new webhooks here

Explanation of webhooks and mutations

Webhooks can call our mutation API directly, so you don’t need a cloud function to do basic mutations.

URL:

(replace project ID and dataset name, they can’t be templated). This is just our standard mutation endpoint.

https:// < PROJECT_ID > .api.sanity.io/ < API_VERSION > /data/mutate/ < DATASET_NAME >

Gotcha Make sure your API version starts with a v

Dataset:

Select the correct dataset to match the URL.

Trigger:

on update & delete of non-draft docs + add strict filters

Filter:

Make sure you do not add the webhook to all document types but narrow it down to your most valuable ones, or you might potentially generate a huge queue and unnecessarily long log array.

Another thing to always add is a delta function (or even a combination of them), which will further narrow down what kind of updates can trigger the webhook. These are super important.

In our case, we use the operation delta function to catch only deletions.

_type in ['<DOCUMENT_TYPE_A>', '<DOCUMENT_TYPE_B>, '<DOCUMENT_TYPE_C>'] && delta::operation() == 'delete'

Projection:

We pass down our mutation with 2 transactions that patch a single document (using the _type and _id of our singleton bin document) and

Uses setIfMissing to create an empty deletedDocIds value if there is none and then insert a single value (using _id ) to the top of our deletedDocIds array. Uses setIfMissing to create an empty deletedDocLogs value if there is none and then insert a LogItem (using _id ) to the top of our deletedDocIds array.

{ "mutations" : [ { "patch" : { "query" : "*[_type == 'deletedDocs.bin' && _id == 'deletedDocs.bin']" , "setIfMissing" : { 'deletedDocIds' : [ ] } , "insert" : { "before" : "deletedDocIds[0]" , "items" : [ _id ] } , } } , { "patch" : { "query" : "*[_type == 'deletedDocs.bin' && _id == 'deletedDocs.bin']" , "setIfMissing" : { 'deletedDocLogs' : [ ] } , "insert" : { "before" : "deletedDocLogs[0]" , "items" : [ { "docId" : _id , "deletedAt" : now() , "type" : _type , "documentTitle" : coalesce(title , name) , "_key" : _rev } ] , } } } ] }

Select POST as the HTTP method in the Advanced settings

Add a header with name Authorization and value Bearer <WRITE_TOKEN> . Make sure the token is an API token with the correct write permissions on that document/dataset.

DONT FORGET TO SAVE THE WEBHOOK CHANGES!

Gotcha ⚠ DO NOT trigger on drafts. When triggering mutations from a webhook, be very careful about circular updates!!!

If it is triggered on update without adding STRICT filters on changes, etc., then there could be an infinite loop, especially if you are mutating the same document or have another webhook configured, which could be triggered by the changes patched by your webhook.

Alternative to using webhooks

You can also extend the default delete document action and insert log items that way, but be aware, that this will not work for programmatically deleted documents (via scripts or the CLI).

Now you are ready to test things in your project.

