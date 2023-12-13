This is what the finished structure will look like in the studio

Understanding the overall functionality

Gotcha Besides the small code snippets in the first chapter, the code will be in TypeScript. The thought behind this is that reasons for the way we construct code will be more easily understandable if we use types. If you need to use JavaScript, you can just remove the types behind variables and props.

For example: (TS) export const WORKFLOW_STATES: State[] = [...] will become (JS) export const WORKFLOW_STATES = [...]

Workflow meta documents and documents

To understand how the workflow metadata relates to the documents we want to display in our lists (folders), we need to see how these two documents rely on other data. Not displayed in the illustration is the value documentId of the workflow.metadata document, which is the same as the document _id . This ID string is not a reference, which is why I decided not to show it here.

Illustration of how workflow metadata relates to their corresponding document

What we need to make thins work

In our workflow plugin definition in sanity.config.ts we need to define an array of states . In order for us to later map the titles to the assignment data and determine the amount of documents in each folder in our dynamic structure, we define the states objects in a standalone file and then import the array in both the config as well as our custom list file (use your own here please).

declare type State = { id : string transitions : string [ ] title : string roles ? : string [ ] requireAssignment ? : boolean requireValidation ? : boolean color ? : 'primary' | 'success' | 'warning' | 'danger' } export const WORKFLOW_STATES : State [ ] = [ { id : 'draft' , title : 'Draft' , transitions : [ 'inReview' ] , } , { id : 'inReview' , title : 'In Review' , color : 'warning' , roles : [ 'publisher' , 'administrator' ] , requireAssignment : true , requireValidation : true , transitions : [ 'draft' , 'changesRequested' , 'approved' , 'published' ] , } , { id : 'changesRequested' , title : 'Changes Requested' , color : 'danger' , roles : [ 'publisher' , 'administrator' ] , requireAssignment : true , requireValidation : true , transitions : [ 'inReview' ] , } , { id : 'approved' , title : 'Approved' , color : 'success' , roles : [ 'publisher' , 'administrator' ] , requireAssignment : true , requireValidation : true , transitions : [ 'published' ] , } , { id : 'published' , title : 'Published' , color : 'primary' , roles : [ 'publisher' , 'administrator' ] , requireValidation : true , transitions : [ 'inReview' ] , } , ]

StructureBuilderContext

Some parts of the configuration export their own contexts, as is the case for the StructureBuilder . This means that we have things like the currentUser , getClient and the documentSore passed down from the context we can access in our custom structure.

Protip In TypeScript, you can follow the type definitions by right-clicking on the variable or type definition and following its trail.

How listeners work

When we fetch data from the content lake, this data will be static. Since we want our list to update automagically 🪄 when we update the workflow metadata (for example, changing the state or the assignees), we need to fetch the data and listen to changes.

In order to do so, we can use the documentStore.listenQuery from in our context :

DocumentStore . listenQuery : ( query : string | { fetch : string ; listen : string ; } , params : QueryParams , options : ListenQueryOptions ) => Observable < any >

As you can see, you can either pass down a query string or an object with two queries – one to fetch and one to listen.

Why is that?

Because you cannot use some of the GROQ functions in listening queries, you have the option to pass down a fetch query which uses score() for example – and a listening query which does not:

const queryListening = ` *[$userId in assignees[]] {state, _id, _score} ` const queryWithSorting = ` *[$userId in assignees[]] | score( boost(state == "draft", 1), boost(state == "inReview", 2), boost(state == "changesRequested", 3), boost(state == "approved", 4), boost(state == "published", 5) ) {state, _id, _score} | order(_score asc) ` const params = { userId : userId as string } const queryAssignments = ( ) => { return documentStore . listenQuery ( { fetch : queryWithSorting , listen : queryListening } , params , { tag : 'assignments' , } ) }

As a listener will not return the usual array of results but an observable we need to make sure to get the results rendered out correctly. Additionally, the results need to be mapped to the values we get back from the listener. This is important because we want the values to update without reloading the studio page.

Just resolving the promise(s) would make the values static again.

So we use the rxjs way and pipe then map over the observable variable:

const $assignments = queryAssignments ( ) return $assignments . pipe ( map ( ( assignments ) => { return } ) )



Remove duplicate states from the returned data and add titles and count via WORKFLOW_STATES

Removing duplicate states returned from the listenQuery can be done with new Set() and removing items that share the same state

const uniqueStates = new Set ( assignments . map ( ( assignment ) => assignment . state ) )

Next, we need to use uniqueStates and merge it with the titles defined in WORKFLOW_STATES . Following a similar approach we determine count by using the original assigments from our rxjs map function:

const statesWithCount = Array . from ( uniqueStates ) . map ( ( state ) => { return { state , title : states . find ( ( workflowState ) => workflowState . id === state ) ?. title ! , count : assignments . filter ( ( assignment : Assignment ) => assignment . state === state ) . length , } } )

Now we have everything to next construct dynamic lists for each of our states in statesWithCount 🥳

Let’s go and construct the lists we’ve been talking about! 💪

Setting things up (final code in TypeScript)

Recap

In order to make things work in tandem with the workflow plugin, we need to refactor the workflow plugin config for the states into its own file and export it. Then we add two more files, workflowStructureByUserId.tsx and SateIcon.tsx , to our project.

In this workflowStructureByUserId.tsx , we will export our list for the structure, which we import into our deskTool later.

Building dynamic lists with documentStore.listenQuery and the Structure Builder

In workflowStructureByUserId.tsx we export our list for the custom structure (all steps are explained inline), that we then import into our deskTool in sanity.config.ts :

import groq from 'groq' import { map } from 'rxjs' import { StructureBuilder , StructureResolverContext } from 'sanity/desk' import StateIcon , { StateIconProps } from './StateIcon' import { WORKFLOW_STATES } from './workflow_states' interface Assignment { state : string count : number title : string } export const workflowStructureByUserId = ( S : StructureBuilder , context : StructureResolverContext ) => { const userId = context . currentUser ?. id const states = WORKFLOW_STATES const queryListening = groq ` *[$userId in assignees[]] {state, _id, _score} ` const queryWithSorting = groq ` *[$userId in assignees[]] | score( boost(state == "draft", 1), boost(state == "inReview", 2), boost(state == "changesRequested", 3), boost(state == "approved", 4), boost(state == "published", 5) ) {state, _id, _score} | order(_score asc) ` const params = { userId : userId as string } const { documentStore } = context const queryAssignments = ( ) => { return documentStore . listenQuery ( { fetch : queryWithSorting , listen : queryListening } , params , { tag : 'assignments' , } ) } return S . listItem ( ) . title ( 'Your Assignments' ) . child ( ( ) => { const $assignments = queryAssignments ( ) return $assignments . pipe ( map ( ( assignments ) => { const uniqueStates = new Set ( assignments . map ( ( assignment : Assignment ) => assignment . state ) ) const statesWithCount = Array . from ( uniqueStates ) . map ( ( state ) => { return { state , count : assignments . filter ( ( assignment : Assignment ) => assignment . state === state ) . length , title : states . find ( ( workflowState ) => workflowState . id === state ) ?. title ! , } } ) return S . list ( ) . title ( 'Assignments by State' ) . items ( statesWithCount . map ( ( assignment ) => { return S . listItem ( ) . title ( assignment . title ) . icon ( ( ) => ( < StateIcon state = { ( assignment . state as StateIconProps [ 'state' ] ) || 'unknown' } count = { assignment . count } / > ) ) . child ( S . documentList ( ) . title ( ` ${ assignment . title } documents ( ${ assignment . count } ) ` ) . id ( 'workflow-documents' ) . filter ( '_id in *[$userId in assignees[] && state == $state].documentId' ) . params ( { userId , state : assignment . state } ) . apiVersion ( 'v2023-08-01' ) ) } ) ) } ) ) } ) }

Define a StateIcon component – Our indicator for the amount of documents in each state folder

import { Card , CardTone , Text } from '@sanity/ui' import { ComponentType } from 'react' export interface StateIconProps { state : 'draft' | 'changesRequested' | 'inReview' | 'approved' | 'published' | 'unknown' count : number } const StateIcon : ComponentType < StateIconProps > = ( props ) => { const { state , count } = props const CardToneMap : Record < StateIconProps [ 'state' ] , CardTone > = { draft : 'default' , published : 'primary' , approved : 'positive' , inReview : 'caution' , changesRequested : 'critical' , unknown : 'transparent' , } return ( { } < Card tone = { CardToneMap [ state ] } padding = { 3 } > < Text > { count } < / Text > < / Card > ) } export default StateIcon

This is how these will look later on in the list

Add the new list to your structure.ts

Gotcha If you don’t know how to import structure into your deskTool config, check the first chapter of the guide 😉

import { StructureBuilder , StructureResolverContext } from 'sanity/desk' import { workflowStructureByUserId } from './workflowStructureByUserId' const hiddenDocTypes = ( listItem : any ) => ! [ ] . includes ( listItem . getId ( ) ) export const structure = ( S : StructureBuilder , context : StructureResolverContext ) => S . list ( ) . title ( 'Content' ) . items ( [ workflowStructureByUserId ( S , context ) , S . divider ( ) , ... S . documentTypeListItems ( ) . filter ( hiddenDocTypes ) , ] )

And we are done! 🥳

Protip A similar approach can also be used to generate folders for documents and their translations in tandem with the translation.metadata documents

documents documents that are scheduled for publishing – as a possible extension of the example above

marketing resource workflows AND scheduling combined: think editing, approving and scheduling social media posts – where you can additionally leverage the power of Sanity AI Assist to help create posts from your other content! And and and ...

Finished dynamic structure looking good!

