Change the height of a Portable Text Editor (PTE) using a custom input component

Add Inline blocks for the Portable Text Editor - Guide
Portable Text Editors are a fantastic tool!
Learn how to reduce the height and add a character counter based on the max length set in the field validation.
Sometimes, you need a Portable Text Editor but want it to take up less space in your document form.
In my example, we have a PTE that can only use decorators and annotations, and we need to keep track of the character count. Custom input components make this possible.
// schemas/portableText/overview.tsx
import { CharacterCountInputPTE } from '@/sanity/components/inputs/CharacterCount'
import { defineArrayMember, defineType, PortableTextBlock } from 'sanity'
/** ## `overview` Type - reduced Portable Text
*
* The height of the input is reduced to 2 lines.
*
* @name overview
* @type {PortableTextBlock[]}
* @validation {Rule} - Required, max 280 characters
* @description Used both for the <meta> description tag for SEO, and the personal website subheader.
*
* ### Blocks
* - **Decorators**: `em`, `strong`
* - **Annotations**: none
* - **Styles**: none
* - **Lists**: none
*
*
*/
export default defineType({
name: 'overview',
description: 'Short and on point – max. 280',
title: 'Meta & SEO Description',
type: 'array',
// You can override the max values from the schema by setting a validation on the field
validation: (Rule) => Rule.required().max(280),
components: {
input: CharacterCountInputPTE,
},
of: [
// Paragraphs
defineArrayMember({
lists: [],
marks: {
annotations: [],
decorators: [
{
title: 'Italic',
value: 'em',
},
{
title: 'Strong',
value: 'strong',
},
],
},
styles: [],
type: 'block',
}),
],
})
// * * * Title * * *
defineField({
name: 'title',
type: 'overview',
description: 'This will be used as the H2 of the Sections. Short and on point – max. 200',
// setting a validation on the field will override the validation on the overview schema
validation: (Rule) => Rule.required().max(200),
}),
We use the
max values set on the field schema definition (
validation) and then use them in the component to show users how many characters they already used.
Then we also wrap
renderDefault in a container that we use to change the height of this specific PTE, making sure it's resizable, using
styled-components.
initialActive set to true allows editors to just focus on the PTE and start writing without the need to activate it.
// CharacterCountInputPTE.tsx
import { Stack, Text } from '@sanity/ui'
import { toPlainText } from 'next-sanity'
import { PortableTextInputProps, StringInputProps } from 'sanity'
import styled from 'styled-components'
import { toPlainText } from 'next-sanity'
export function CharacterCountInputPTE(props: PortableTextInputProps) {
// check if validations exist
// @ts-ignore
const validationRules = props.schemaType.validation[0]._rules || []
const characters = props.value ? toPlainText(props.value).length : 0
//check if max Character validation exists and get the value
const max = validationRules
.filter((rule) => rule.flag === 'max')
.map((rule) => rule.constraint)[0]
return (
<Stack space={3}>
<Container id={'PTE-height-container'}>
{props.renderDefault({
...props,
// remove the need to activate the PTE
initialActive: true,
})}
</Container>
<Text muted align={'right'} size={1}>
Characters: {characters}
{max ? ` / ${max}` : ''}
</Text>
</Stack>
)
}
// add a specific height to the PTE without losing the ability to resize it
const Container = styled.div`
[data-testid='pt-editor'][data-fullscreen='false'] {
height: 100px;
}
`
And that's it! 🥳
