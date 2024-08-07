Change the height of a Portable Text Editor (PTE) using a custom input component

A Portable text editor with a reduced height

Sometimes, you need a Portable Text Editor but want it to take up less space in your document form.

In my example, we have a PTE that can only use decorators and annotations, and we need to keep track of the character count. Custom input components make this possible.

The schema

import { CharacterCountInputPTE } from '@/sanity/components/inputs/CharacterCount' import { defineArrayMember , defineType , PortableTextBlock } from 'sanity' export default defineType ( { name : 'overview' , description : 'Short and on point – max. 280' , title : 'Meta & SEO Description' , type : 'array' , validation : ( Rule ) => Rule . required ( ) . max ( 280 ) , components : { input : CharacterCountInputPTE , } , of : [ defineArrayMember ( { lists : [ ] , marks : { annotations : [ ] , decorators : [ { title : 'Italic' , value : 'em' , } , { title : 'Strong' , value : 'strong' , } , ] , } , styles : [ ] , type : 'block' , } ) , ] , } )

The field

defineField ( { name : 'title' , type : 'overview' , description : 'This will be used as the H2 of the Sections. Short and on point – max. 200' , validation : ( Rule ) => Rule . required ( ) . max ( 200 ) , } ) ,

The custom input component

We use the max values set on the field schema definition ( validation ) and then use them in the component to show users how many characters they already used.

Then we also wrap renderDefault in a container that we use to change the height of this specific PTE, making sure it's resizable, using styled-components .

initialActive set to true allows editors to just focus on the PTE and start writing without the need to activate it.

import { Stack , Text } from '@sanity/ui' import { toPlainText } from 'next-sanity' import { PortableTextInputProps , StringInputProps } from 'sanity' import styled from 'styled-components' import { toPlainText } from 'next-sanity' export function CharacterCountInputPTE ( props : PortableTextInputProps ) { const validationRules = props . schemaType . validation [ 0 ] . _rules || [ ] const characters = props . value ? toPlainText ( props . value ) . length : 0 const max = validationRules . filter ( ( rule ) => rule . flag === 'max' ) . map ( ( rule ) => rule . constraint ) [ 0 ] return ( < Stack space = { 3 } > < Container id = { 'PTE-height-container' } > { props . renderDefault ( { ... props , initialActive : true , } ) } </ Container > < Text muted align = { 'right' } size = { 1 } > Characters: { characters } { max ? ` / ${ max } ` : '' } </ Text > </ Stack > ) } const Container = styled . div ` [data-testid='pt-editor'][data-fullscreen='false'] { height: 100px; } `

And that's it! 🥳

