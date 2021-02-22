Pricing update: Free users
Skip to content
Share your own snippet

Desk structure with custom roles

By Rune Botten

Show different document lists based on a user's role

deskStructureWithCustomRoles.js


import S from '@sanity/base/structure-builder'
import userStore from "part:@sanity/base/user";

export default () =>
// Get the current user and their roles
  userStore.getCurrentUser().then((user) => user.roles)
  .then(roles => {
    // We just want their names (identifiers)
    const roleNames = roles.map(r => r.name)
    // Build up an array of items depending on roles. You may of
    // course do this completely different. This is just an example.
    const deskItems = []

    if (roleNames.includes('administrator')) {
      // Return the default struture with all document types
      return S.list()
        .title('Admin structure')
        .items(S.documentTypeListItems())
    }

    if (roleNames.includes('editors')) {
      // Add the items that editors should see
      //deskItems.push(...partOfStructureOnlyForEditors)
    }

    if (roleNames.includes('wizards')) {
      // Add the items that wizards should see
      //deskItems.push(...wizardDeskItems)
    }

    if (roleNames.includes('translators')) {
      // Completely separate desk structure
      return S.list().title('Translations').items(
        [] // Would contain items only for translators, for instance
      )
    }

    return S.list().title('Content').items(
      deskItems
    )
  })
  .catch((error) => {
    console.error(error)
    // In case of any errors fetching the groups, just return some standard
    // structure. This will only happen if the query cannot be performed for
    // some reason.
    return S.list()
      .title('Empty structure')
      .items([])
  })

An example of how to use the Structure Builder API to return a specified desk structure based on the group(s) a logged-in user belongs to. It fetches the group documents based on the identity and builds the structure array based on the different groups. You need to specify what these desk structures are yourself to make this script work.

Contributor

Other schemas by author

Custom default desk pane

An example of overriding the default Studio Desk pane to add some business logic around menu items.

Rune Botten