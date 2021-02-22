Custom default desk pane

// An example of overriding the default Studio Desk pane to add some business logic around menu items. // You'll need to tell the studio to use this implementation instead of the built-in DefaultPane by adding the following to your sanity.json parts array /* { "implements": "part:@sanity/components/panes/default", "path": "./customDefaultDeskPane.js" } */ import React, { useEffect, useState } from 'react' import DefaultPane from '@sanity/components/lib/panes/DefaultPane' // The component we are replacing (wrapping, actually) import client from 'part:@sanity/base/client' const CustomPane = (props) => { const [groups, setGroups] = useState([]) useEffect(() => { // Get the current users groups. // NOTE: The user will need read access to the "system.group" documents in // order to figure out which groups they are a part of. If they don't have // access to read those documents, we can never determine membership, so all // relevant groups should be given the 'read' grant for type 'system.group' // in the case of custom access control. If you do not have custom access // control set up, you can instead of querying for these documents: // import userStore from 'part:@sanity/base/user' // and check the 'role' property of the user returned from the // userStore.currentUser observable. client.fetch('* [_type == "system.group" && $identity in members] {_id}') .then(groups => setGroups(groups.map(g => g._id))) }, []) // Default is to show no menu items, until we can inspect the // roles (groups) the user is a part of. let menuItems = [] if (groups.length) { // In this example, we check if the user is a member of a // specific group with _id '_.groups.administrator'. if (groups.includes('_.groups.administrator')) { // Since the user is a part of this group, use the standard menuItems, // which will include "Create new…" menuItems = props.menuItems } else { // Filter out any actions you don't want to expose to the users who // do not match the group check above. This can be the standard Create New // action (item with intent.type === 'create'), but could also be initial // value template actions etc. Inspect and adjust the code as needed. menuItems = props.menuItems.filter(item => { if (item.intent) return item.intent.type !== 'create' return true }) } } // Use the standard DefaultPane and give it our manually changed menuItems return <DefaultPane {...props} menuItems={menuItems} /> } CustomPane.propTypes = DefaultPane.propTypes CustomPane.defaultProps = DefaultPane.defaultProps export default CustomPane