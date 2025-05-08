Sanity plugin smart asset manager
An advanced asset management plugin for Sanity Studio with smart filtering, size analysis, unused asset detection, and usage tracking.
Guides, plugins and other resources for Remix - the full stack web framework that lets you focus on the user interface.
An advanced asset management plugin for Sanity Studio with smart filtering, size analysis, unused asset detection, and usage tracking.
A well-considered React component for displaying images from Sanity in any React application (Next.js, Astro, Remix, Gatsby, etc)
Toolkit for building live-as-you-type content preview experiences and visual editing.
Fluid let's you easily build Shopify headless storefronts by organizing your content with Sanity.
Batteries-included website template for a content-editable, interactive live-preview enabled Remix website powered by Sanity Studio.
Sanity starter with localization utils, presentation tool and types generation
Customized Hydrogen starter that presents a real-world example of how Sanity and Structured Content can elevate your custom Shopify storefronts.
A minimal Remix app with Sanity Studio.
How to use Sanity to control redirects in your JavaScript framework of choice.
In this article we explain how we use Sanity and Remix to dynamically create sitemaps. The example used is from Heavybit, a developer tools VC in San Francisco.
We explain how we leverage Sanity to power fast Shopify stores.
We go over different SEO elements that make Shopify stores we build at Tinloof rank on search engines.
We create an optimized translation workflow that combines Shopify and Sanity
We try and help by breaking down important aspects to look for when choosing an agency for building a Sanity CMS powered website/webapp.
Label Page with Shopify Hydrogen integration
A Luxury Hotel Experience with Modular Content
Website for Francis Gallery, a gallery promoting over 35 international artists across locations in Bath (UK) and Los Angeles (US).
Miniature paint database with thousands of alternatives to paints from popular paint brands.
The proposal creation tool for modern sales teams
Imperfection is the perfection to a beautiful perspective. Elevate your style with our exquisite pearl jewelry collection.