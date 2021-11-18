How to build a Remix website with Sanity.io and live preview - has 14 likes
Combine Sanity's blazing-fast CDN with Remix's cached at the edge pages.Go to How to build a Remix website with Sanity.io and live preview
Guides, plugins and other resources for Remix - the full stack web framework that lets you focus on the user interface.
Combine Sanity's blazing-fast CDN with Remix's cached at the edge pages.Go to How to build a Remix website with Sanity.io and live preview
npm install -g @sanity/clisanity init