Pricing update: Free users
Skip to content

Remix resources

Guides, plugins and other resources for Remix - the full stack web framework that lets you focus on the user interface.

1 Remix guide

Choose a starter
OR 
npm install -g @sanity/clisanity init

Other frameworks

All frameworks

React (113)Next (70)Gatsby (68)Nuxt (17)Tailwind CSS (16)Vue (15)Svelte (11)Eleventy (9)Angular (5)Gridsome (5).NET (3)React Native (2)Jungle.JS (2)Remix (1)Jigsaw (1)