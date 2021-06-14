Pricing update: Free users
Skip to content

E-commerce Resources

E-commerce resources for your Sanity-backed site. Build products with enriched, structured content for use in frameworks such as Gatsby, Eleventy, or NextJS.

2 E-commerce Resources tools

Snipcart Best Sellers

A dashboard widget for viewing top sellers from Snipcart. This plugin is a part of the Steel headless commerce sudo framework.

Jacob Størdahl

Snipcart Orders

A dashboard widget for displaying recent orders from Snipcart. This plugin is a part of the Steel headless commerce sudo framework.

Jacob Størdahl

4 E-commerce Resources starters

HULL

Featured

Headless Shopify starter powered by Next.js + Sanity.io

Nick DiMatteo

Lifestyled: Editorial and E-Commerce

Official

A lifestyle blog with editorial material and e-commerce functionality. Built with BigCommerce, Next.js and Sanity.

Carolina Gonzalez

Commerce Layer Starter

A multi-country ecommerce starter built with Sanity Studio, Commerce Layer, Next.js, and deployed to Netlify.

Next.js Ecommerce Starter

Official

An e-commerce starter that features a studio with a simple Next.js frontend. This starter uses the Next.js toolkit for Sanity.io.

5 E-commerce Resources guides

Universal Links in Sanity.io

Deep Link to your Sanity Content easily with this Branch.io plugin

seansy.medium.com
Sean H

Crafting a Theme Engine

Organize your content in a way to easily stage core components like home, navigations, and other global modules

Kevin Green

Build an e-commerce site with the Stripe API

In this tutorial, we'll make a no-frills "merch store" for a personal blog using the Stripe API, Next.js, and Sanity. We'll leverage Stripe's fantastic checkout platform to redirect our customers to Stripe's servers for their checkout process.

Joe Holmes

Custom Commerce.js input field for Sanity.io

Pair your headless content with headless commerce! Select your Commerce.js products directly from Sanity Studio.

commercejs.com
Nikita Kakuev

28 E-commerce Resources projects made with Sanity

View all

The Agnes

Featured

A high end rental real estate site built with Gatsby, Sanity and Shopify that pulls in listing data via API and includes a headless Shopify shop.

David Gross

Pursoma

Pursoma is a natural bath soak company sourcing salt from the French coast.

Ian Hatcher-Williams

Aryze Developments

A gorgeous design system harnessed through a thoughtfully customized Sanity experience.

Shelter Market
5

Shelter Market is a Canada-wide medical cannabis dispensary. Using Sanity and Shopify Plus, we were able to deliver an effortless, engaging shopping experience that distills their complex product data and achieves regulatory compliance.

Partner Creative

Quickbutik.com

An all-in-one platform to starting and growing your online store.

Moris Pasic

Humana

Online bookstore for Brazilians who love reading.

Fabricio Chiquio Boppré

5 E-commerce Resources schemas

E-commerce is an increasingly vital domain of web development. Thankfully, Sanity makes e-commerce content management a breeze. Check out these plugins, starters, guides, and example e-commerce resources for use in your latest web development project. Get inspired by our community projects, learn how to integrate Sanity with the latest product solutions, or get rolling with a one-click starter right away. With Sanity's developer-friendly approach, rich product data can be created and served directly from Sanity, right alongside your blog content and marketing copy, and cutting-edge e-commerce is simpler than ever before.

Choose a starter
OR 
npm install -g @sanity/clisanity init

Other contribution categories

Application

Marketing site (101)E-commerce Resources (45)Product & Service (38)Mobile App Resources (4)

Workflow

Collaborative Editing (67)Localization Resources (21)Optimization (19)Multichannel (9)

Integration

Publishing (127)Content Enrichment (104)APIs (53)Distribution (40)