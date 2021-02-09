Pricing update: Free users
Snipcart Best Sellers

By Jacob Størdahl

A dashboard widget for viewing top sellers from Snipcart. This plugin is a part of the Steel headless commerce sudo framework.

sanity-plugin-snipcart-bestsellers 🔌

Installation

Be sure to have dashboard installed in your studio by running...

sanity install @sanity/dashboard

Then install the widget...

sanity install snipcart-bestsellers

Configuration

The plugin can be configured by creating a file called dashboardConfig.js in the root of your studio. You'll then need to add the following object to the parts array in your projects sanity.json...

{ 
  "implements": "part:@sanity/dashboard/config", 
  "path": "./dashboardConfig.js" 
}

You'll then need to add some boilerplate to dashboardConfig.js along with options for the plugin...

export default {
  widgets: [
    {
      name: 'snipcart-bestsellers',
      options: 
      {
        apiKey: string, // SNIPCART SECRET API KEY
        limit: number, //DEFAULTS TO FIVE
      }
    }
  ]
}

Options

| Option | Type | Description | |--------|--------|-------------| | apiKey | string | a secret api key from Snipcart. Check the docs. | | limit | number | the number of products to be returned |

License

MIT © Jacob Størdahl See LICENSE

Install command

sanity install snipcart-bestsellers

