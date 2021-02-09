Snipcart Best Sellers

Jacob Størdahl
A dashboard widget for viewing top sellers from Snipcart. This plugin is a part of the Steel headless commerce sudo framework.
Be sure to have dashboard installed in your studio by running...
sanity install @sanity/dashboard
Then install the widget...
sanity install snipcart-bestsellers
The plugin can be configured by creating a file called
dashboardConfig.js in the root of your studio. You'll then need to add the following object to the
parts array in your projects
sanity.json...
{
"implements": "part:@sanity/dashboard/config",
"path": "./dashboardConfig.js"
}
You'll then need to add some boilerplate to
dashboardConfig.js along with options for the plugin...
export default {
widgets: [
{
name: 'snipcart-bestsellers',
options:
{
apiKey: string, // SNIPCART SECRET API KEY
limit: number, //DEFAULTS TO FIVE
}
}
]
}
| Option | Type | Description | |--------|--------|-------------| | apiKey | string | a secret api key from Snipcart. Check the docs. | | limit | number | the number of products to be returned |
MIT © Jacob Størdahl See LICENSE
