sanity-plugin-snipcart-orders 🔌

A dashboard widget for displaying recent orders from Snipcart.

This plugin is a part of the Steel headless commerce tool kit.

Installation

Be sure to have dashboard installed in your studio by running...

sanity install @sanity/dashboard

Then install the widget...

sanity install snipcart-orders

Configuration

The plugin can be configured by creating a file called dashboardConfig.js in the root of your studio. You'll then need to add the following object to the parts array in your projects sanity.json ...

{ "implements" : "part:@sanity/dashboard/config" , "path" : "./dashboardConfig.js" }

You'll then need to add some boilerplate to dashboardConfig.js along with options for the plugin...

export default { widgets : [ { name : 'snipcart-orders' , options : { apiKey : string , limit : number , } } ] }

Options

| Option | Type | Description | |--------|--------|-------------| | apiKey | string | a secret api key from Snipcart. Check the docs. | | limit | number | the number of orders to be returned |

License

MIT © Jacob Størdahl See LICENSE