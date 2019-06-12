Sanity is an open-source API-based CMS built with React.js. It lets you define your content models with JavaScript and extend it with your own React.js components. Use Sanity to build the fastest, most flexible CMS for delivering content to digital devices and products.
For the past year I've been obsessed with digging through and testing out different #headlessCMS for the #JAMStack comparing feature sets for editors, DX, extendibility, etc. Honestly by far I think @sanity_io stands WAY out and I can't believe how mature the product is!
With Sanity Studio you can build content infrastructure that provides immediate value while providing a clean and intuitive interface for your editors and developers as needs evolve. The editing interface offers rapid configuration and free form customization. Sanity Studio is also responsive and can be used from your phone whenever you need to change content.
Sanity offers the most powerful and flexible APIs of any of the CMSes, with both GraphQL and GROQ for querying your documents. Not only are the APIs excellent for reading, writing, and patching, they let you do so in low-latency real-time. You don’t need to worry about document locking and race conditions.
To get started in minutes, try Sanity’s fully customizable blog template with a React.js front-end made with Gatsby. The starter comes with a fully configured Sanity Studio and a best practice react cms frontend framework.
You can also watch our step-by-step tutorial to learn how to get started with using Sanity , from configuring the React editor with JavaScript to querying the API. In this tutorial we'll use Sanity as the content backend and the React-based framework Next.js for rendering web pages.
If you would like to build a React CMS from scratch, you can get started by installing the CLI tooling: npm install -g @sanity/cli && sanity init
Generous quota included. Pay-as-you-go for users, usage and features on all plans.
As far as headless CMSes go, sanity.io seems to be leaps and bounds beyond anything else I have seen.
You don’t need to know how to manage database clusters or scale global infrastructures to work properly with structured content. We take care of it for you and offer a fully managed, reliable & compliant, cloud-hosted database for your content.
Choose between different starter templates