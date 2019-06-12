To get started in minutes, try Sanity’s fully customizable blog template with a React.js front-end made with Gatsby. The starter comes with a fully configured Sanity Studio and a best practice react cms frontend framework.

You can also watch our step-by-step tutorial to learn how to get started with using Sanity , from configuring the React editor with JavaScript to querying the API. In this tutorial we'll use Sanity as the content backend and the React-based framework Next.js for rendering web pages.

If you would like to build a React CMS from scratch, you can get started by installing the CLI tooling: npm install -g @sanity/cli && sanity init