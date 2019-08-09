Tutorial: Make a blog with Next.js, React and Sanity

Sometimes you just need a blog. While there are loads of blogging platforms, there might be good reasons for having your blog content live along with your other content, be it documentation (as in our case), products, a portfolio or what have you. The content model, or the data schema, for a blog is also an easy place to get started with making something headless with Sanity and a detached frontend.

In this tutorial we'll make a blog with Sanity as the content backend and the React-based framework Next.js for rendering web pages.

If you don't feel like typing all the below, you can also:

0. Create a project folder and a monorepo

In this project you will have two separate web apps:

Sanity Studio – a React app that connects to the hosted API with all your blog content The blog frontend - a website built with Next.js

It can be useful to keep these codebases in the same folder and git repository (but you don't have to). Create a folder structure like this:

~/Sites/my-blog ├── studio └── web

You can also place .gitignore , .editorconfig , or other config files in the root, as well as a README.md . If you want to track the project with git, run the command git init i the root folder in your terminal (or add the folder to your Git GUI tool of choice).

1. Install Sanity and the preconfigured blog schemas

If you haven't already done so, install the Sanity Command Line (CLI) tooling with node package manager (how to install npm).

npm i -g @sanity/cli

This allows you to run the sanity init command in your studio folder, and indeed, this is the next step. You'll be asked to create an account with your Google or Github login, or you can create a new account directly with Sanity.io. Afterwards you can create a new project, upon where you'll be asked to choose a project template. Select the blog schema template. First though, you'll need to give your project and dataset a name (you can add more datasets if you need one for testing) and choose the path to your studio folder.

$ Select project to use: Create new project $ Informal name for your project: sanity-tutorial-blog $ Name of your first data set: production $ Output path: ~/Sites/my-blog/studio $ Select project: template Blog ( schema )

When the installation is done, you can run sanity start inside the studio to launch the Studio where you can start editing your content. This content will be instantly synced to the cloud and available through the public APIs once you hit publish. By running sanity deploy you'll upload the studio and make it available on the web for those with access (you can add users by navigating to manage.sanity.io).

Gotcha You can do ahead and make your dataset private, but if you do you will need to mint yourself a token on manage.sanity.io and add it to the client configuration below.

There's a lot you can do with the schemas now stored in your studio folder under schemas/schema.js , but that's for another tutorial. For now, we just want our blog up and running!

2. Install Next.js and get it running

Next.js (by the industrious company Zeit) comes with a neat setup for making React-based webpages that has server rendering on first request, and lots of other useful features. If you are used to React, or have tried out create-react-app, it shouldn't be to hard to get started with. There is an excellent tutorial that goes a bit deeper on nextjs.org, but you should be able to tag along with this for now.

Run npm init -y in your web folder to create a package.json file for your project. Afterwards install your Next.js dependencies with

npm install next react react-dom

and add the following to your package.json:

{ "scripts" : { "dev" : "next" , "build" : "next build" , "start" : "next start" } }

Now your package.json should look similar to this:

{ "name" : "web" , "version" : "1.0.0" , "description" : "" , "main" : "index.js" , "scripts" : { "dev" : "next" , "build" : "next build" , "start" : "next start" } , "keywords" : [ ] , "author" : "" , "license" : "ISC" , "dependencies" : { "next" : "^9.0.3" , "react" : "^16.9.0" , "react-dom" : "^16.9.0" } }

Next.js does routing out of the box based on where you plonk down files on your filesystem. So if you add a folder called pages and add to it index.js it will become the front page of your site. Likewise, if you add about.js in /pages , this will show up on localhost:3000/about once you spin up the project. Just to make sure you have everything in place, try to add the following code to pages/index.js , and type npm run dev in your shell:

const Index = ( ) { return ( < div > < p > Hello world! </ p > </ div > ) } export default Index ;

Now you should have a greeting to the world if you head to localhost:3000 in your browser.

Protip Contrary to other frameworks, such as create-react-app, you don't have to include import React from 'react' in a Next.js project.

3. Make a dynamic page template

So far so good, but now for the interesting part: Let’s fetch some content from Sanity and render it in React. Quit the next dev server with ctrl + c . Begin by installing the necessary dependencies for connecting to the Sanity API: npm install @sanity/client . Create a new file called client.js in the root frontend folder. Open the file and put in the following:

import sanityClient from '@sanity/client' export default sanityClient ( { projectId : 'your-project-id' , dataset : 'production' , useCdn : true } )

The projectId and dataset -name should be the same as those you'll find in your sanity.json file in the studio folder. Now you can import this client when you need to fetch some content from your Sanity project.

Adding a new file for every new blog entry would be impractical. A hassle even. So let's make a page template that makes it possible for us to use the URL slugs from Sanity. Version 9 of Next.js introduced dynamic routing out for the box, where you had to use a custom server on earlier versions.

Add a post.js file to your pages folder as well, it should now look like this:

~/Sites/my-blog/web ├── client.js ├── package-lock.json ├── package.json └── pages ├── post.js ├── index.js

Open post.js and add the following code to it:

import { useRouter } from 'next/router' const Post = ( ) => { const router = useRouter ( ) return ( < article > < h1 > { router . query . slug } </ h1 > </ article > ) } export default Post

If you go to localhost:3000/post?slug=whatever you should now see “whatever” printed as an H1 on the page.

Wouldn't it be neat to have a bit nicer URLs? Next.js also lets you do clean URLs with dynamic routing. First we have to add a folder called post inside of our pages folder, move your post.js file inside of the post folder and rename it to [slug].js – yes, with the square brackets. Now you can go to localhost:3000/post/whatever and see the same result as before: "whatever" printer as an H1.

4. Get some content from Sanity

If you haven't already, this is the point you should go back to your studio folder, make sure that sanity start is running and add a new post with some content in it. Create a post with the title "Hello world!" and hit Generate for the slug. Remember to hit publish (the blue button on the bottom where you edit your post) to make the content available in the public API.

If you greet the world, the world will eventually greet you back

Next.js comes with a special function called getInitialProps that is called and returns props to the react component before rendering the templates in /pages . This is a perfect place for fetching the data you want for a page.

Gotcha getInitialProps works only in files in the pages folder and are used for routing, i.e it will not be called for react components that are included in these pages. Read more in the Next.js documentation.

We have now set up Next.js with a template for the front page (index.js), and a dynamic routing that makes it possible for the [slug].js template to take a slug under /post/ as a query. Now the fun part begins, let's add some Sanity to the mix:

import client from '../client' const Post = ( props ) => { return ( < article > < h1 > { props . slug . current } </ h1 > </ article > ) } Post . getInitialProps = async function ( context ) { const { slug = "" } = context . query return await client . fetch ( ` *[_type == "post" && slug.current == $slug][0] ` , { slug } ) } export default Post

We're using async/await since we're doing an asynchronous API-call as it makes the code a bit easier to follow. We have also removed the router, since the function for getInitialProps gets the same information in context . client.fetch() takes two arguments: a query and an object with parameters and values.

Protip The GROQ syntax in this tutotorial can be read as such: * 👈 select all documents [_type == 'post' && slug.current == $slug] 👈filter the selection down to documents with the type "post" and those of them who has the same slug to that we have in the parameters [0] 👈select the first and only one in that list

In order to allow the frontend server to actually get data from Sanity, we have to add its domain to CORS-settings. In other words, we have to add localhost:3000 (and eventually the domain you're hosting your blog on) to Sanity’s CORS origin settings. If you enter sanity manage into your shell you'll be taken to the project’s settings in your browser. Navigate to settings and add http://localhost:3000 as a new origin.

Go to http://localhost:3000/post/hello-world and confirm that the H1 spells “Hello world!” (If it doesn't work, make sure that the slug field in the Studio says hello-world, and that the post is published).

You have now successfully connected your frontend with Sanity. 🎉

5. Add a byline with author and categories

In the Content Studio you'll discover, that you can add entries for authors and categories. Go and add at least one author with an image.

Yours truly

Go back to your blog post, and attach this author in the Author field, like this:

Publish the changes. What we have just done is to reference an author from the blog post. References are a powerful part of Sanity and make it possible to connect and reuse content across types. If inspect your block document ( ctrl+alt+i on Windows, or ctrl+opt+i on macOS) in the Studio you'll see that the object looks something like this:

"author" : { "_ref" : "fdbf38ad-8ac5-4568-8184-1db8eede5d54" , "_type" : "reference" }

This is the content we would get if we now just pulled out the author-variable ( const { title, author } = await client.fetch('*[slug.current == $slug][0]',{ slug }) ), which is not very useful to us in this case. This is where projections in GROQ comes handy. Projections is a powerful feature of GROQ and allow us to specify the API-response to our needs. Head back to editor and add the projection {title, "name": author->name} right after the filter ( *[_type == "post" && slug.current == $slug][0] ):

import client from '../client' const Post = ( props ) => { const { title = 'Missing title' , name = 'Missing name' } = props return ( < article > < h1 > { title } </ h1 > < span > By { name } </ span > </ article > ) } Post . getInitialProps = async function ( context ) { const { slug = "" } = context . query return await client . fetch ( ` *[_type == "post" && slug.current == $slug][0]{title, "name": author->name} ` , { slug } ) } export default Post

Here I have added the projection {title, "name": author->name} to our query. Here we specify what in the document I want to be returned in the API call. We need to make a key for the author name, and follow the reference to the name-property on the author document with an arrow -> . In other words, we ask Sanity to follow the id under _ref , and return just the value for the variable called name from that document.

Adding categories

Let's try to do the same with categories. First, create at least two categories in the Sanity Studio, remember to publish them as well. I added one for Frontend and one for Web.

Add the categories to your blog post

Now we have an array of references to categories in our blog post. If you take a peak in the document inspector you'll see that these shows up just as the author entry, objects with a _ref -id. So we have to use projections to get those as well. Now the GROQ query has grown, so we'll change it to a variable, and add the npm package groq ( npm i groq ) to get support for syntax highlighting (in VS Code).

import groq from 'groq' import client from '../client' const Post = ( props ) => { const { title = 'Missing title' , name = 'Missing name' , categories } = props return ( < article > < h1 > { title } </ h1 > < span > By { name } </ span > { categories && ( < ul > Posted in { categories . map ( category => < li key = { category } > { category } </ li > ) } </ ul > ) } </ article > ) } const query = groq ` *[_type == "post" && slug.current == $slug][0]{ title, "name": author->name, "categories": categories[]->title } ` Post . getInitialProps = async function ( context ) { const { slug = "" } = context . query return await client . fetch ( query , { slug } ) } export default Post

The projection for categories are done similarly to the author reference, the only difference is that we attach square brackets to the key categories because it is an array of references. So categories[]->title means "loop through all the entries in categories and return the title from the referenced document".

Adding an author photo

But we want to add the photo of the author to the byline as well! Images and file assets in Sanity are also references, which means that if we are to get the author image we first have to follow the reference to the author document, and to the image asset. We could retrieve the imageUrl directly by accessing "imageUrl": author->image.asset->url , but this where it's easier to use the image url-package we've made. Install the package in the frontend-project with npm i @sanity/image-url . It takes the image object and figures out where to get the image, it makes it easier to use the hot spot-features and so on as well.

import groq from 'groq' import imageUrlBuilder from '@sanity/image-url' import client from '../client' function urlFor ( source ) { return imageUrlBuilder ( client ) . image ( source ) } const Post = ( props ) => { const { title = 'Missing title' , name = 'Missing name' , categories , authorImage } = props return ( < article > < h1 > { title } </ h1 > < span > By { name } </ span > { categories && ( < ul > Posted in { categories . map ( category => < li key = { category } > { category } </ li > ) } </ ul > ) } { authorImage && ( < div > < img src = { urlFor ( authorImage ) . width ( 50 ) . url ( ) } /> </ div > ) } </ article > ) } const query = groq ` *[_type == "post" && slug.current == $slug][0]{ title, "name": author->name, "categories": categories[]->title, "authorImage": author->image } ` Post . getInitialProps = async function ( context ) { const { slug = "" } = context . query return await client . fetch ( query , { slug } ) } export default Post

Having put in the code lines for the image URL-builder, we can send in the image-object from Sanity in the urlFor() function, and append the different methods (e.g. .width(50) ) with the .url() -method at the end.

6. Add rich text content with Portable Text

A blog wouldn't be much without great support for text content. Rich text in Sanity is stored as Portable Text which lets us use it many different contexts: from HTML in the browser to speech fulfillments in voice interfaces. There's a lot to be said about Portable Text and the extensibility of it, but in this tutorial we'll just use the out-of-the-box features that comes with the package block-content-to-react. Install it with npm install @sanity/block-content-to-react .

import groq from 'groq' import imageUrlBuilder from '@sanity/image-url' import BlockContent from '@sanity/block-content-to-react' import client from '../client' function urlFor ( source ) { return imageUrlBuilder ( client ) . image ( source ) } const Post = ( props ) => { const { title = 'Missing title' , name = 'Missing name' , categories , authorImage , body = [ ] } = props return ( < article > < h1 > { title } </ h1 > < span > By { name } </ span > { categories && ( < ul > Posted in { categories . map ( category => < li key = { category } > { category } </ li > ) } </ ul > ) } { authorImage && ( < div > < img src = { urlFor ( authorImage ) . width ( 50 ) . url ( ) } /> </ div > ) } <BlockContent blocks= { body } imageOptions= { { w : 320 , h : 240 , fit : 'max' } } { ... client . config ( ) } /> </ article > ) } const query = groq ` *[_type == "post" && slug.current == $slug][0]{ title, "name": author->name, "categories": categories[]->title, "authorImage": author->image, body } ` Post . getInitialProps = async function ( context ) { const { slug = "" } = context . query return await client . fetch ( query , { slug } ) } export default Post

We import the react-component as BlockContent , and get the body from the post-document. We send in body as blocks -prop, and add {...client.config()} in order to let the BlockContent component know where (using the projectId and the dataset name) to get the images that might come in the rich text field.

We also added a prop called imageOptions , which controls the default output of images. And that's it! You can customize the output of different elements, and even add your own custom block-types by sending in what we have called “serializers” – those we'll cover in another blog post.

If everything went well, you should have a bare-bones blog template in place

7. Add the blog posts to the frontpage

Now we want to have a simple list of your blog posts on the frontpage, that is, in index.js . We have already been through most of the requirements using the client to fetch data from Sanity, and getInitialProps to make the data available in the frontend template.

import Link from 'next/link' import groq from 'groq' import client from '../client' const Index = ( props ) => { const { posts = [ ] } = props return ( < div > < h1 > Welcome to a blog! </ h1 > { posts . map ( ( { _id , title = '' , slug = '' , _updatedAt = '' } ) => slug && ( < li key = { _id } > < Link href = " /post/[slug] " as = { ` /post/ ${ slug . current } ` } > < a > { title } </ a > </ Link > { ' ' } ( { new Date ( _updatedAt ) . toDateString ( ) } ) </ li > ) ) } </ div > ) } Index . getInitialProps = async ( ) => ( { posts : await client . fetch ( groq ` *[_type == "post" && publishedAt < now()]|order(publishedAt desc) ` ) } ) export default Index

If you look closer at the GROQ query in Index.getInitialProps you'll notice that we look for documents that have _type == "post" and has a publish date that is lesser (i.e. before) whatever time it is at the moment. We also order the results after the publishing data, so that the newest posts end up first in the list.

In the template we loop ( map ) over the array of posts, and build the links using Next.js Link component. We point the href to the file path, and use as for the URL-slug.

Deploy your blog on the web with now

To get your new blog on the web you can use Zeit’s now service. Install the CLI with npm i -g now and run the command now login to create an account. Once that's done, you can run now in the webfolder to deploy the blog. Remember to add your URL to the CORS origin settings. You can also connect a custom domain to your deployment on now (remember CORS for that too).

And that's it for this tutorial! We have now covered a lot of ground when it comes to coding a frontend layer for a pretty common content setup, and yet just scraped the iceberg of features and nifty things we can do with the combination of Sanity and React. Of course, your work doesn't end here. Now you should make this blog your own with more HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

You can download the example project from GitHub, and feel free asking us questions on Slack, or however else you might find us.