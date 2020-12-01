The Agnes
A high end rental real estate site built with Gatsby, Sanity and Shopify that pulls in listing data via API and includes a headless Shopify shop.Go to The Agnes
A tool for Sanity Studio to graph your content and see changes in real-time.Go to Content Graph View
Schedule and view your editorial calendar, right where you store your content. Prioritize and get organized on the fly with a visual calendar in your Studio.Go to Content Calendar
A convenient way to browse, manage and select all your Sanity assets.Go to Media browser
Access and select photos from your Cloudinary account within the Sanity Studio.Go to Asset source for Cloudinary
Fully customizable starter kit for your next virtual event.Go to Next.js Virtual Event Starter Kit
A simple blog starter with an Eleventy front-end.Go to Blog with Eleventy
Web developer
Consultant, Senior Web Developer @ Figma
Freelance front-end dev
Bringing Sanity to mmhmm
Senior Software Architect at CREALOGIX UK
A walk through of creating a contact form in Gatsby that submits to both an email address and a backend database using SANITY. The form itself will be built using React Hook Form and also integrate with Netlify forms.
How to deliver better content experiences across cultures, languages, and tastes.Go to Tailoring content for different audiences
Hierarchies are handy for organizing, but they can also fence you in. Learn how to build them, when to use them, and why you might want to treat navigation as a separate concern.Go to Hierarchies, Graphs, & Navigation