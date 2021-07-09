Go to Deploy Sanity Studio with Azure DevOps

Quick guide to deploying Sanity Studio with Azure DevOps using the built in build steps and tasks.

Using 11ty JavaScript Data files to mix Markdown and CMS content into one collection

In this article, we'll examine how to use 11ty's addAllPagesToCollections pagination property to mix and match data sources

This is an external link at: bryanlrobinson.com

Bryan Robinson

Go to Using 11ty JavaScript Data files to mix Markdown and CMS content into one collection