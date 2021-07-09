Asset source for Cloudinary
Browse and import images from your Cloudinary account to your Sanity StudioGo to Asset source for Cloudinary
Upload videos to Mux directly from the studio.Go to Mux input
Simple tab to manually trigger webhook deploysGo to Webhook Deploy
Adds the Bynder Digital Asset Management system to your StudioGo to Bynder
A plugin to browse and select Vimeo videos directly from the Sanity studioGo to Vimeo Browser
Ruby Library for the Sanity APIGo to Ruby Api Client
Fully customizable starter kit for your next virtual event.Go to Next.js Virtual Event Starter Kit
Quick guide to deploying Sanity Studio with Azure DevOps using the built in build steps and tasks.Go to Deploy Sanity Studio with Azure DevOps
In this article, we'll examine how to use 11ty's addAllPagesToCollections pagination property to mix and match data sources
Use document actions to give editors a much easier workflowGo to Easier editor tasks with custom actions
Turn your Sanity and Vercel project into a reusable Starter templateGo to Creating a Sanity and Vercel 1-click Starter Project
Turn your Sanity project into a starter that anyone in the community can use with 1 click.Go to Creating a Sanity and Netlify 1-click Starter Project
How to deploy the Studio from a GitHub action
illuminem is an energy news aggregator that curates the latest headlines from media outlets like The Financial Times and Bloomberg. It was designed and built by Tinloof, a Berlin-based product agency.Go to illuminem (Energy News Aggregator)
A marketing site and project collection for Cloudflare's Workers toolGo to Cloudflare Workers microsite
Feature flags with Sanity and Next.jsGo to Feature flags with Sanity and Next.js
Schemas for running a podcast backend on Sanity.ioGo to Podcast
npm install -g @sanity/clisanity init