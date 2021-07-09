Pricing update: Free users
Skip to content

Hosting, CI, & distribution resources

Guides, starters, plugins, and more. Connect Sanity to the best of modern Jamstack hosting, continuous integration, and serverless tech with Sanity.io.

25 Distribution tools

View all

Mux input

Featured

Upload videos to Mux directly from the studio.

Webhook Deploy

Simple tab to manually trigger webhook deploys

Ian Hatcher-Williams

Bynder

Adds the Bynder Digital Asset Management system to your Studio

Rune Botten

Vimeo Browser

A plugin to browse and select Vimeo videos directly from the Sanity studio

FNATIC

1 Distribution starter

10 Distribution guides

View all

2 Distribution projects made with Sanity

illuminem (Energy News Aggregator)

illuminem is an energy news aggregator that curates the latest headlines from media outlets like The Financial Times and Bloomberg. It was designed and built by Tinloof, a Berlin-based product agency.

Omar Benseddik

2 Distribution schemas

Podcast

Schemas for running a podcast backend on Sanity.io

Knut Melvær
Choose a starter
OR 
npm install -g @sanity/clisanity init

Other contribution categories

Application

Marketing site (101)E-commerce Resources (45)Product & Service (38)Mobile App Resources (4)

Workflow

Collaborative Editing (67)Localization Resources (21)Optimization (19)Multichannel (9)

Integration

Publishing (127)Content Enrichment (104)APIs (53)Distribution (40)