Per-Kristian Nordnes
Fullstack developer at Sanity.io
Upload videos to Mux directly from the studio.
This is a plugin which let you use Mux video assets in your Sanity studio.
The Mux plugin for Sanity gives you a way to upload and preview videos easily.
Read our blog post about this plugin.
Not familiar with Sanity? Visit www.sanity.io
sanity install mux-input.
Read more about using plugins in Sanity here.
Make a schema type that uses the plugin's type
mux.video, for example:
{
title: "Video blog post",
name: "videoBlogPost",
type: "document",
fields: [
{ title: "Title", name: "title", type: "string" },
{
title: "Video file",
name: "video",
type: "mux.video"
}
]
}
Read more about schemas in Sanity here.
Get an API Access Token and enter it into the setup screen First time you use the plugin you will be asked to enter your Mux credentials.
The Mux Video API uses an Access Token and Secret Key for authentication.
If you haven't already, generate a new Access Token in the Access Token settings of your Mux account dashboard, and make sure it got permission to both read and write video and read data.
The token is stored in the dataset as a document of the type
mux.apiKey with the id
secrets.mux.
Having the ID be non-root ensures that only editors are able to see it.
The Mux plugin will find it’s access tokens by fetching this document.
We have made an own player which supports poster images for the videos as set with this plugin, see
sanity-mux-player
You could use any player which supports HLS, just point the video source to:
https://stream.mux.com/${assetDocument.playbackId}.m3u8
To enable signed urls with content uploaded to Mux, you will need to check the "Enable Signed Urls" option in the Mux Plugin configuration. Assuming that the API Access Token and Secret Key are set (as per the Quick start section).
More information for this feature of the plugin can be found on Mux's documentation
To enable static MP4 renditions, create or open the config file found in
config/mux-input.json in your studio folder. This file is automatically created the first time the studio starts after adding the plugin.
{ "mp4_support": "standard" }
Currently
mp4_support is the only supported MUX option and this supports a value of either
standard or
none (the default).
Issues are actively monitored and PRs are welcome. When developing this plugin the easiest setup is:
npm install -g @sanity/cli && sanity init. Follow the prompts, starting out with the blog template is a good way to go.
cd into your project directory, run
npm install && npm start - your sanity studio should be running on http://localhost:3333.
cd into the
plugins director of your project.
plugins directory inside your project
git clone git@github.com:your-fork/sanity-plugin-mux-input.git.
sanity.json, go to the
plugins array and add
mux-input.
npm start.
schemas/post.js and add follow the plugin documentation to add a
mux.video type field.
sanity install mux-input
Fullstack developer at Sanity.io
Cats & Plants 💚
Co-founder Sanity.io. Ex-tinkerer & designer.
Designing with code
Knut runs developer relations at Sanity.io
Senior Engineer @ Sanity.io
Open-sourceror @ Sanity.io
A tool for Sanity Studio to graph your content and see changes in real-time.Go to Content Graph View
Schedule and view your editorial calendar, right where you store your content. Prioritize and get organized on the fly with a visual calendar in your Studio.Go to Content Calendar
Browse and import images from your Cloudinary account to your Sanity StudioGo to Asset source for Cloudinary
Search photos on Unsplash and insert them directly inside of your Sanity Studio.Go to Asset source for Unsplash