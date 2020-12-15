PortableText to Svelte - Tool
Sanity has revolutionized my practice and allowed me to deliver much more value to clients with more efficacy. After 2.5 years using it to build websites and apps for clients at my former agency, I decided to focus solely on helping organizations improve their content workflows using Sanity.
After consulting exclusively on Sanity for a year, I was invited to join the company to make contributing to the community with useful applications my full-time job 🎉