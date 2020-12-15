Pricing update: Free users
Henrique Doro

Sanity user & community member turned employee 😊 (Applications Engineer)

meet@hdoro.dev
hdoro.dev
Brazil
Joined: February 2018
Applications Engineer

Contributions

PortableText to Svelte
Tool

Official

Render Portable Text block content with Svelte components.

Henrique Doro

AWS S3 media browser
Tool

Allows uploading, referencing and deleting video and audio files to S3 directly from your Sanity studio.

Henrique Doro

Crawly
Made with Sanity

Website for data scraping consultancy based in Brazil

Henrique Doro

Compoá
Made with Sanity

Website for a marketing agency that helps women-owned businesses

Henrique Doro

Sanity snippets for VS Code
Tool

Speed up your Sanity.io development with snippets tailored for building schemas, queries and desk structures ✨

Henrique Doro

Data Hackers
Made with Sanity

Website for the biggest data science community in Latin America

Henrique Doro

Live preview changes to React websites with Sanity
Guide

Make your editors' lives easier with a simple-to-setup live preview for their CMS with any website built using a framework like React, Vue or Svelte

henrique.codes
Henrique Doro

Gatsby source plugin
Tool

Official

Source plugin for pulling content from Sanity.io into Gatsby websites.

About Henrique

Sanity has revolutionized my practice and allowed me to deliver much more value to clients with more efficacy. After 2.5 years using it to build websites and apps for clients at my former agency, I decided to focus solely on helping organizations improve their content workflows using Sanity.

After consulting exclusively on Sanity for a year, I was invited to join the company to make contributing to the community with useful applications my full-time job 🎉

👋 Reach me out in the Sanity Slack community

Expertise