Go to PortableText to Svelte

Official (made by Sanity team)

Go to AWS S3 media browser

Allows uploading, referencing and deleting video and audio files to S3 directly from your Sanity studio.

Go to Inline audio player in Sanity.io rich text

How to use the Portable Text Editor's flexibility to insert dynamic content in the middle of paragraphs

Go to Display random document in the studio desk

Use an asynchronous list item in the structure builder to display a random document

Go to Better slug input

Editor friendly slug fields for your Sanity.io studio

Go to Sanity social and SEO document preview

Show your editors how their page will look on Google and major social platforms in your documents' view.

Go to OG Image generator asset source

Allow editors to generate images on the fly inside of Sanity 🔥

Go to JSON bulk upload desk tool

Bulk upload documents to Sanity's database right from the studio

Go to Fractal Investimentos

Website for an investment firm

Go to Crawly

Website for data scraping consultancy based in Brazil

Go to Compoá

Website for a marketing agency that helps women-owned businesses

Go to Sanity snippets for VS Code

Speed up your Sanity.io development with snippets tailored for building schemas, queries and desk structures ✨

Go to Data Hackers

Website for the biggest data science community in Latin America

Go to Metalsmith to Sanity

Import Sanity data right into Metalsmith.

Live preview changes to React websites with Sanity - Guide

Make your editors' lives easier with a simple-to-setup live preview for their CMS with any website built using a framework like React, Vue or Svelte

Henrique Doro

Go to Live preview changes to React websites with Sanity