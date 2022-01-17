Pricing update: Free users
Skip to content

Netlify Integrations

Find the right Netlify integrations and plugins for your next project.

2 Netlify tools

Netlify Deploy Status Badge

Display Netlify's status badge in Sanity Studio and your site's recent deploys. Plus, trigger a new build if you want to!

Dorell James

Netlify Deploy

Official

Sanity Studio Dashboard Widget for triggering Netlify builds.

14 Netlify starters

View all

Blog with Eleventy

Featured
Official

A simple blog starter with an Eleventy front-end.

HeySugar (Gatsby)

Featured

An open-source, self hosted, blood sugar tracker for type one and type two diabetics. Developed with Sanity and built with Gatsby.

Jamie Bradley

Kitchen Sink

Featured
Official

Sanity.io’s ever-evolving feature-rich demonstration studio. Fully customizable examples of page building, blog template and more examples with a React.js front-end.

Blog with Gatsby

Featured
Official

Fully customizable blog template with a Gatsby & React.js front-end.

Angular website/shop/blog

This template is used to easily create a website, blog or webshop. The frontend is build with angular. For implementing a web shop, there's an NgRx store introduced in the application. The application will be deployed on netlify as static site using scully.io.

Magnus Wolf

Angular tailwindcss website/shop/blog

This template is used to easily create a website, blog or webshop. The frontend is build with angular and tailwindcss. For implementing a web shop, there's an NgRx store introduced in the application. The application will be deployed on netlify as static site using scully.io.

Magnus Wolf

9 Netlify guides

Creating my first Sanity.io plugin

I created my very first Sanity plugin and this article details out my experience - the problems I encountered and how I solved them. But yeah, just really scratching my own itch!

Dorell James

Adding Sanity CMS to Jungle.js & deploy

Jungle.js is a new SSG framework for Svelte that I'm really excited about. It definately needs to prove itself, but I think it has a bright future! Today I'm going to be showing you how you can add Sanity CMS as a data source for a Jungle powered blog.

stordahl.dev
Jacob Størdahl

Form submission using Gatsby, SANITY, Netlify and React Hook Form

A walk through of creating a contact form in Gatsby that submits to both an email address and a backend database using SANITY. The form itself will be built using React Hook Form and also integrate with Netlify forms.

www.erichowey.dev
Eric Howey

50 Netlify projects made with Sanity

View all

Bright Notion

Featured

DOM-as-audio-visualiser for an independent music publisher

Simon Rogers

Jamstack Explorers
6

Featured

Jamstack Explorers is a free learning platform created by the team at Netlify to chart a course through the amazing offerings in the Jamstack ecosystem

Occo

Featured

Complex product offering with nested product structure and tiered pricing.

Kevin Green

Figma Config

Featured

Website for Config, the global design conference by Figma.

Corey Ward

The Agnes

Featured

A high end rental real estate site built with Gatsby, Sanity and Shopify that pulls in listing data via API and includes a headless Shopify shop.

David Gross

Why Mums Don't Jump

Featured

Podcast website, plus blog and custom player. Built with Gatsby with a custom source plugin for TransistorFM.

Paul Brickles

Netlify is a popular cloud computing platform used to deploy the fastest next-gen applications and websites. Build enterprise ecommerce solutions, global marketing campaigns, and modern web apps in an intuitive, git-based workflow. Perfect for React frameworks and other JAMstack-friendly tools, Netlify is a great option for anyone wishing to host a performant, modern web app. Take a look at these guides, projects, and tools for use in Netlify and Sanity studio and build your next project on a dream stack for modern development.

Choose a starter
OR 
npm install -g @sanity/clisanity init