Netlify Integrations

Login with Netlify & Write Data to Sanity An big-picture overview of an app in which front-end users can write and retrieve their own data from a private Sanity datastore Joe Bacal Go to Login with Netlify & Write Data to Sanity

Quick experiment with the Slinkity 11ty plugin (and Sanity data) A quick write up of my first experiment with the Slinkity 11ty plugin. We build a quick "Like" button for my son's art site that increments Sanity data. This is an external link at: bryanlrobinson.com Bryan Robinson Go to Quick experiment with the Slinkity 11ty plugin (and Sanity data)

Building A Static-First MadLib Generator With Portable Text And Netlify On-Demand Builder Functions In this article, we’ll be building an interactive fiction experience in which a user can insert words that match parts of speech given by the content creator. Let’s go! This is an external link at: www.smashingmagazine.com Bryan Robinson Go to Building A Static-First MadLib Generator With Portable Text And Netlify On-Demand Builder Functions

Creating my first Sanity.io plugin I created my very first Sanity plugin and this article details out my experience - the problems I encountered and how I solved them. But yeah, just really scratching my own itch! Dorell James Go to Creating my first Sanity.io plugin

Integrating Sanity and Hugo with Netlify Plugins In this guide we'll integrate Sanity with the Hugo static site generator using Netlify build plugins. Joe Holmes Go to Integrating Sanity and Hugo with Netlify Plugins

Make a Single Page Application (SPA) with Vue.js and Sanity Learn how to quickly create a SPA with Vue 3, Tailwind CSS, and Sanity.io Christopher Pecoraro Go to Make a Single Page Application (SPA) with Vue.js and Sanity

Adding Sanity CMS to Jungle.js & deploy Jungle.js is a new SSG framework for Svelte that I'm really excited about. It definately needs to prove itself, but I think it has a bright future! Today I'm going to be showing you how you can add Sanity CMS as a data source for a Jungle powered blog. This is an external link at: stordahl.dev Jacob Størdahl Go to Adding Sanity CMS to Jungle.js & deploy

Form submission using Gatsby, SANITY, Netlify and React Hook Form A walk through of creating a contact form in Gatsby that submits to both an email address and a backend database using SANITY. The form itself will be built using React Hook Form and also integrate with Netlify forms. This is an external link at: www.erichowey.dev Eric Howey Go to Form submission using Gatsby, SANITY, Netlify and React Hook Form