Netlify
Deploy and view history of multiple Netlify sites directly inside your Sanity Studio.
Find the right Netlify integrations and plugins for your next project.
Deploy and view history of multiple Netlify sites directly inside your Sanity Studio.
Display Netlify's status badge in Sanity Studio and your site's recent deploys. Plus, trigger a new build if you want to!
Sanity Studio Dashboard Widget for triggering Netlify builds.
Ever thought about user-defined padding? This is the guide for you. We give you our vitriolic opinions about building page builders, and how to space them correctly
A comparison of WordPress, WYSIWYG, and SanityPress, evaluating content management, scalability, speed, and more to help choose the best platform.
Leverage Netlify Scheduled Functions to automate tasks.
Sanity is a content platform that is used to unify, structure, and deliver the content of an organization. We regularly use it as a headless CMS for our clients to control the content and layout of their websites, whose frontend is usually built with a framework like Remix or Next.js.
How to use branch-based development workflows with the Studio and Content Lake
An big-picture overview of an app in which front-end users can write and retrieve their own data from a private Sanity datastore
DOM-as-audio-visualiser for an independent music publisher
Jamstack Explorers is a free learning platform created by the team at Netlify to chart a course through the amazing offerings in the Jamstack ecosystem
Complex product offering with nested product structure and tiered pricing.
Website for Config, the global design conference by Figma.
A high end rental real estate site built with Gatsby, Sanity and Shopify that pulls in listing data via API and includes a headless Shopify shop.
Podcast website, plus blog and custom player. Built with Gatsby with a custom source plugin for TransistorFM.
Netlify is a popular cloud computing platform used to deploy the fastest next-gen applications and websites. Build enterprise ecommerce solutions, global marketing campaigns, and modern web apps in an intuitive, git-based workflow. Perfect for React frameworks and other JAMstack-friendly tools, Netlify is a great option for anyone wishing to host a performant, modern web app. Take a look at these guides, projects, and tools for use in Netlify and Sanity studio and build your next project on a dream stack for modern development.