Netlify Integrations

Netlify Deploy Status Badge
Display Netlify's status badge in Sanity Studio and your site's recent deploys. Plus, trigger a new build if you want to!Go to Netlify Deploy Status Badge
Sanity Studio Dashboard Widget for triggering Netlify builds.Go to Netlify Deploy
A simple blog starter with an Eleventy front-end.Go to Blog with Eleventy
An open-source, self hosted, blood sugar tracker for type one and type two diabetics. Developed with Sanity and built with Gatsby.Go to HeySugar (Gatsby)
Sanity.io’s ever-evolving feature-rich demonstration studio. Fully customizable examples of page building, blog template and more examples with a React.js front-end.Go to Kitchen Sink
Fully customizable blog template with a Gatsby & React.js front-end.Go to Blog with Gatsby
This template is used to easily create a website, blog or webshop. The frontend is build with angular. For implementing a web shop, there's an NgRx store introduced in the application. The application will be deployed on netlify as static site using scully.io.Go to Angular website/shop/blog
This template is used to easily create a website, blog or webshop. The frontend is build with angular and tailwindcss. For implementing a web shop, there's an NgRx store introduced in the application. The application will be deployed on netlify as static site using scully.io.Go to Angular tailwindcss website/shop/blog
An big-picture overview of an app in which front-end users can write and retrieve their own data from a private Sanity datastoreGo to Login with Netlify & Write Data to Sanity
A quick write up of my first experiment with the Slinkity 11ty plugin. We build a quick "Like" button for my son's art site that increments Sanity data.
In this article, we’ll be building an interactive fiction experience in which a user can insert words that match parts of speech given by the content creator. Let’s go!
I created my very first Sanity plugin and this article details out my experience - the problems I encountered and how I solved them. But yeah, just really scratching my own itch!Go to Creating my first Sanity.io plugin
In this guide we'll integrate Sanity with the Hugo static site generator using Netlify build plugins.Go to Integrating Sanity and Hugo with Netlify Plugins
Learn how to quickly create a SPA with Vue 3, Tailwind CSS, and Sanity.ioGo to Make a Single Page Application (SPA) with Vue.js and Sanity
Jungle.js is a new SSG framework for Svelte that I'm really excited about. It definately needs to prove itself, but I think it has a bright future! Today I'm going to be showing you how you can add Sanity CMS as a data source for a Jungle powered blog.
A walk through of creating a contact form in Gatsby that submits to both an email address and a backend database using SANITY. The form itself will be built using React Hook Form and also integrate with Netlify forms.
Turn your Sanity project into a starter that anyone in the community can use with 1 click.Go to Creating a Sanity and Netlify 1-click Starter Project
DOM-as-audio-visualiser for an independent music publisherGo to Bright Notion
Jamstack Explorers is a free learning platform created by the team at Netlify to chart a course through the amazing offerings in the Jamstack ecosystemGo to Jamstack Explorers
Complex product offering with nested product structure and tiered pricing.Go to Occo
Website for Config, the global design conference by Figma.Go to Figma Config
A high end rental real estate site built with Gatsby, Sanity and Shopify that pulls in listing data via API and includes a headless Shopify shop.Go to The Agnes
Podcast website, plus blog and custom player. Built with Gatsby with a custom source plugin for TransistorFM.Go to Why Mums Don't Jump
Netlify is a popular cloud computing platform used to deploy the fastest next-gen applications and websites. Build enterprise ecommerce solutions, global marketing campaigns, and modern web apps in an intuitive, git-based workflow. Perfect for React frameworks and other JAMstack-friendly tools, Netlify is a great option for anyone wishing to host a performant, modern web app. Take a look at these guides, projects, and tools for use in Netlify and Sanity studio and build your next project on a dream stack for modern development.
npm install -g @sanity/clisanity init