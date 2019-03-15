Netlify Deploy

Marius Lundgård
Designing with code
Sanity Studio Dashboard Widget for triggering Netlify builds.
Sanity Studio Dashboard Widget for triggering Netlify builds.
To get dashboard support in Sanity Studio in general:
sanity install @sanity/dashboard
sanity install dashboard-widget-netlify
sanity.json file, append the following line to the
parts array:
{
"implements": "part:@sanity/dashboard/config",
"path": "src/dashboardConfig.js"
}
src/dashboardConfig.js and inlcude the
netlify widget config like this:
export default {
widgets: [
{
name: 'netlify',
options: {
title: 'My Netlify deploys',
sites: [
{
title: 'Sanity Studio',
apiId: 'xxxxx-yyyy-zzzz-xxxx-yyyyyyyy',
buildHookId: 'xxxyyyxxxyyyyxxxyyy',
name: 'sanity-gatsby-blog-20-studio',
},
{
title: 'Website',
apiId: 'yyyyy-xxxxx-zzzz-xxxx-yyyyyyyy',
buildHookId: 'yyyyxxxxxyyyxxdxxx',
name: 'sanity-gatsby-blog-20-web',
url: 'https://my-sanity-deployment.com',
}
]
}
}
]
}
title - Override the widget default title
sites[] - Your Netlify sites to show deploys for
apiId- The Netfliy API ID of your site (see Site Settings > General > Site Details > Site Information -> API ID).
buildHookId - The id of a build hook you have created for your site within the Netlify administration panel (see Site Settings > Build & Deploy > Continuous Deployment -> Build Hooks).
name - The Netlify site name
title - Override the site name with a custom title
url - Optionally override site deployment url. By default it is inferred to be
https://netlify-site-name-netlify.app.
To simulate using your development version as a real module inside a studio, you can do the following:
npm install && npm link from the root of this repository.
npm run watch to start developing and build the module when changes are made.
With the mono-repo's
test-studio:
npm run bootstrap
sanity-plugin-dashboard-widget-netlify with the current version number to
package.json in the
test-studio root folder (but don't run
npm install afterwards)
npm link sanity-plugin-dashboard-widget-netlify inside the mono-repo's root.
test-studio
With a regular Sanity Studio:
npm install
sanity-plugin-dashboard-widget-netlify with the current version number to
package.json.
npm link sanity-plugin-dashboard-widget-netlify
When you are done and have published your new version, you can run
npm unlink inside this repo, and
npm unlink sanity-plugin-dashboard-widget-netlify inside the mono-repo or studio to get back to the normal state. Then run
npm run bootstrap for the mono-repo or
npm install inside the regular studio to use the published version.
sanity install dashboard-widget-netlify
Designing with code
Fullstack developer at Sanity.io
A tool for Sanity Studio to graph your content and see changes in real-time.Go to Content Graph View
Browse and import images from your Cloudinary account to your Sanity StudioGo to Asset source for Cloudinary
Search photos on Unsplash and insert them directly inside of your Sanity Studio.Go to Asset source for Unsplash
Upload videos to Mux directly from the studio.Go to Mux input