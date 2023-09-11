11ty is a dialed-in and focused static site generator. Rather than trying to be a jack of all trades 11ty has doubled down on being the fastest and easiest to use static site generator available today. No more worrying render modes, servers, or bundle size. Just wicked fast websites that your users will love.





Here are three of the biggest advantages of using 11ty today:





1. Escape the framework rat-race

No heavy JavaScript framework to load and zero-JavaScript by default has 11ty speeding past its competitors. It even includes a great image component to make sure you have every speed advantage.

2. You are in control

11ty is highly configurable giving you the freedom to choose your own adventure when it comes to how you will use it. Pick from 11 different template languages, use custom directory structures, source content from any API, and more!

3. No magic, just accessible defaults

11ty guides you to use web standards and accessibility best practices wherever possible. This makes 11ty easier to get started with and easier to maintain over the long term.