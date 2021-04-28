Have a Sanity powered site up and running in minutes with best-practice projects.

Go to Blog with Gatsby

Official (made by Sanity team)

Go to Gatsby Portfolio

A clean Gatsby & React.js starting point for portfolios, project listings or case studies.

Official (made by Sanity team)

Go to Next.js Blog with Comments

A blog site with posts and comments stored together for management. Build using Next.js, Sanity.io, and Vercel.

Official (made by Sanity team)

Install the Sanity CLI to create a local Sanity project.

Go to Lifestyled: Editorial and E-Commerce

A lifestyle blog with editorial material and e-commerce functionality. Built with BigCommerce, Next.js and Sanity.

Official (made by Sanity team)

Go to Commerce Layer Starter

A multi-country ecommerce starter built with Sanity Studio, Commerce Layer, Next.js, and deployed to Netlify.

Go to HULL

Angular website/shop/blog This template is used to easily create a website, blog or webshop. The frontend is build with angular. For implementing a web shop, there's an NgRx store introduced in the application. The application will be deployed on netlify as static site using scully.io. Magnus Wolf Go to Angular website/shop/blog

Angular tailwindcss website/shop/blog This template is used to easily create a website, blog or webshop. The frontend is build with angular and tailwindcss. For implementing a web shop, there's an NgRx store introduced in the application. The application will be deployed on netlify as static site using scully.io. Magnus Wolf Go to Angular tailwindcss website/shop/blog

Next.js Virtual Event Starter Kit Featured contribution Official (made by Sanity team) Fully customizable starter kit for your next virtual event. Knut Melvær Go to Next.js Virtual Event Starter Kit

Gatsby Theme Catalyst Bery A minimalist personal blog featuring a Gatsby frontend and SANITY backend with automatic RSS feeds, and sortable posts. Eric Howey Go to Gatsby Theme Catalyst Bery

Gatsby Theme Catalyst A minimalist integration of Gatsby and SANITY designed as a starting point to accelerate your development workflow. Eric Howey Go to Gatsby Theme Catalyst

Blog with Eleventy Featured contribution Official (made by Sanity team) A simple blog starter with an Eleventy front-end. Go to Blog with Eleventy

HeySugar (Gatsby) Featured contribution An open-source, self hosted, blood sugar tracker for type one and type two diabetics. Developed with Sanity and built with Gatsby. Jamie Bradley Go to HeySugar (Gatsby)

Studio with Localization Official (made by Sanity team) A Studio only starter with document and field level translation examples. Rune Botten Go to Studio with Localization

Next.js Landing Pages Official (made by Sanity team) SEO friendly page builder in React.js. Heroes, sign-up forms and calls to action. Go to Next.js Landing Pages

Events with Nuxt.JS Official (made by Sanity team) A data-driven conference website in Vue.js. Speakers, sessions, and scheduling. Go to Events with Nuxt.JS

Kitchen Sink Featured contribution Official (made by Sanity team) Sanity.io’s ever-evolving feature-rich demonstration studio. Fully customizable examples of page building, blog template and more examples with a React.js front-end. Go to Kitchen Sink

Next.js Ecommerce Starter Official (made by Sanity team) An e-commerce starter that features a studio with a simple Next.js frontend. This starter uses the Next.js toolkit for Sanity.io. Go to Next.js Ecommerce Starter

Blog with Gridsome Official (made by Sanity team) The official Gridsome blog starter with structured content from Sanity.io. Go to Blog with Gridsome