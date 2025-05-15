Page 4 of 4

Go to Clean Angular + Sanity app

Official (made by Sanity team)

Go to Clean Nuxt + Sanity app

Official (made by Sanity team)

Go to Clean Remix + Sanity app

Official (made by Sanity team)

Go to Clean SvelteKit + Sanity app

Official (made by Sanity team)

Go to Clean Astro + Sanity app

Official (made by Sanity team)

Go to Clean Next.js + Sanity app

Next.js app with Visual Editing and Live Content API for blazing-fast page updates.

Official (made by Sanity team)

Minimal examples to get you started with your favorite framework.

Go to SanityPress 🖤 Ready to Impress.

Quick setup, lasting impact. A fully customizable Next.js and Sanity starter template with Tailwind CSS and ready-to-use schema for rapid website development.

Go to Schema UI - Next.js Sanity Starter

A Next.js starter template with Next.js 15, Tailwind CSS, shadcn/ui, and Sanity CMS with Live Editing. Get production-ready React components with matching Sanity schemas and queries. Build dynamic pages faster while keeping full control over customization.

Go to Turbo Start Sanity

The battle-tested Sanity template that powers Roboto Studio's websites

Go to Ignite for Sanity

Ignite for Sanity is a powerful template for content-driven marketing sites, optimized for SEO, engagement, and growth. It is built on Next.js, React.js, and Tailwind CSS.

Go to Sanity Studio + React Router (Remix) fully featured template

Batteries-included website template for a content-editable, interactive live-preview enabled Remix website powered by Sanity Studio.

Official (made by Sanity team)

Go to Personal Website with Built-in Content Editing

A Sanity-powered personal website with built-in content editing and instant previews.

Official (made by Sanity team)

Go to Blog with Built-in Content Editing

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.

Official (made by Sanity team)

Complete examples with live previews and embedded Sanity Studio, ready to be deployed on Vercel.

Go to Commerce Layer Sanity Template

A multi-country ecommerce store built with Sanity Studio, Commerce Layer, Next.js, and deployed to Netlify.

Go to AKVA – Hydrogen + Sanity demo

Customized Hydrogen starter that presents a real-world example of how Sanity and Structured Content can elevate your custom Shopify storefronts.

Official (made by Sanity team)

Go to Medusa DTC Starter

Unify product and marketing with structured content. Tell stories, elevate your brand.

Sanity Photon Sanity Photon is a minimal starter kit for building custom e-commerce experiences with a headless architecture. It combines the power of Shopify for commerce operations, Sanity for content management, and Next.js for a fast, SEO-friendly storefront. Soufiane Go to Sanity Photon

Sanity Astro Club Sanity Astro Club is a free Astro template, originally created by Codrops and further enhanced by me. It allows you to showcase and sell digital artworks or any other digital products using Polar.sh checkout links. Soufiane Go to Sanity Astro Club

Sane Kit A starter template combining Next.js, Sanity, and TWBlocks. Designed for rapid development with pre-built components and internationalization support. Vinicius Leal Go to Sane Kit

SiteEngine A fully-featured starter template made with Next.js, Sanity, TypeScript, Tailwind & more. James Rea Go to SiteEngine

Sprout.store Top shelf, battle-tested Next/Sanity boilerplate for building headless Shopify stores and marketing websites. Has generated 2.2M in revenue for Gardener.nyc Ian Hatcher-Williams Go to Sprout.store

Angular Blog with Built-in Content Editing powered by Analog An Analog Blog with a Native Authoring Experience using Limitless Angular Alfonso Andrés López Molina Go to Angular Blog with Built-in Content Editing powered by Analog

Collected – Portfolio template Next.js portfolio website template with built-in customisation and content editing powered by Sanity Danil Vladimirov Go to Collected – Portfolio template

Agency Starter Framework A Wordpress like experience using Sanity & NextJS, kickstart marketing websites with all the features marketers expect. Go to Agency Starter Framework

Fluid - Hydrogen + Sanity theme Featured contribution Fluid let's you easily build Shopify headless storefronts by organizing your content with Sanity. Thomas Cristina de Carvalho Go to Fluid - Hydrogen + Sanity theme

Sanity GraphQL code generator starter This starter has all the setup needed to generate code from your GraphQL queries. Gustavo Bremm Go to Sanity GraphQL code generator starter

Virtual Tour Sanity + Sveltekit app Create your own virtual tour using Sanity and Sveltekit using photo-sphere-viewer.js S Sachin Sancheti Go to Virtual Tour Sanity + Sveltekit app

Fully Functional Blog: Series, Snippets, Articles, Tags, Categories, Multi-Authors with Sanity.io v3 and Next.js v13.4 Streamline your blogging journey with our ready-to-use platform. Powered by Next.js v13.4, TypeScript, Tailwind, and Sanity.io v3, it offers advanced schema features for tags, categories, series, and multi-author support. Start your blog hassle-free! Syeda Maham Fahim Go to Fully Functional Blog: Series, Snippets, Articles, Tags, Categories, Multi-Authors with Sanity.io v3 and Next.js v13.4

AngularSanity: The High-Performance SSG Blueprint A simple blog using Angular standalone A bleeding-edge, static-site generated blog template powered by Angular 21+, Vite, and Sanity.io. Experience the future of the web with standalone components and built-in control flow. and Firebase Hosting Antonio Cardenas Go to AngularSanity: The High-Performance SSG Blueprint