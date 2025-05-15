Page 4 of 4

Templates

Clean templates

Minimal examples to get you started with your favorite framework.

Clean Next.js + Sanity app

Featured
Official

Next.js app with Visual Editing and Live Content API for blazing-fast page updates.

Full-fledged templates

Complete examples with live previews and embedded Sanity Studio, ready to be deployed on Vercel.

Ignite for Sanity

Featured

Ignite for Sanity is a powerful template for content-driven marketing sites, optimized for SEO, engagement, and growth. It is built on Next.js, React.js, and Tailwind CSS.

Turbo Start Sanity

Featured

The battle-tested Sanity template that powers Roboto Studio's websites

Schema UI - Next.js Sanity Starter

Featured

A Next.js starter template with Next.js 15, Tailwind CSS, shadcn/ui, and Sanity CMS with Live Editing. Get production-ready React components with matching Sanity schemas and queries. Build dynamic pages faster while keeping full control over customization.

Serge Ovcharenko

SanityPress 🖤 Ready to Impress.

Featured

Quick setup, lasting impact. A fully customizable Next.js and Sanity starter template with Tailwind CSS and ready-to-use schema for rapid website development.

Mitchell Christ

E-commerce templates

Unify product and marketing with structured content. Tell stories, elevate your brand.

AKVA – Hydrogen + Sanity demo

Official

Customized Hydrogen starter that presents a real-world example of how Sanity and Structured Content can elevate your custom Shopify storefronts.

Latest starters

Sanity Photon

Sanity Photon is a minimal starter kit for building custom e-commerce experiences with a headless architecture. It combines the power of Shopify for commerce operations, Sanity for content management, and Next.js for a fast, SEO-friendly storefront.

Soufiane

Sanity Astro Club

Sanity Astro Club is a free Astro template, originally created by Codrops and further enhanced by me. It allows you to showcase and sell digital artworks or any other digital products using Polar.sh checkout links.

Soufiane

Sane Kit

A starter template combining Next.js, Sanity, and TWBlocks. Designed for rapid development with pre-built components and internationalization support.

Vinicius Leal

SiteEngine

A fully-featured starter template made with Next.js, Sanity, TypeScript, Tailwind & more.

James Rea

Sprout.store

Top shelf, battle-tested Next/Sanity boilerplate for building headless Shopify stores and marketing websites. Has generated 2.2M in revenue for Gardener.nyc

Ian Hatcher-Williams

Agency Starter Framework

A Wordpress like experience using Sanity & NextJS, kickstart marketing websites with all the features marketers expect.

Fluid - Hydrogen + Sanity theme

Featured

Fluid let's you easily build Shopify headless storefronts by organizing your content with Sanity.

Thomas Cristina de Carvalho

Fully Functional Blog: Series, Snippets, Articles, Tags, Categories, Multi-Authors with Sanity.io v3 and Next.js v13.4

Streamline your blogging journey with our ready-to-use platform. Powered by Next.js v13.4, TypeScript, Tailwind, and Sanity.io v3, it offers advanced schema features for tags, categories, series, and multi-author support. Start your blog hassle-free!

Syeda Maham Fahim

AngularSanity: The High-Performance SSG Blueprint

A simple blog using Angular standalone A bleeding-edge, static-site generated blog template powered by Angular 21+, Vite, and Sanity.io. Experience the future of the web with standalone components and built-in control flow. and Firebase Hosting

Antonio Cardenas
