Page 4 of 4

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Next.js app with Visual Editing and Live Content API for blazing-fast page updates.Go to Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Minimal examples to get you started with your favorite framework.
A minimal Astro app with Sanity Studio.Go to Clean Astro + Sanity app
A minimal SvelteKit app with Sanity Studio.Go to Clean SvelteKit + Sanity app
A minimal Remix app with Sanity Studio.Go to Clean Remix + Sanity app
A minimal Nuxt app with Sanity Studio.Go to Clean Nuxt + Sanity app
A minimal Angular SPA app with Sanity Studio.Go to Clean Angular + Sanity app
Complete examples with live previews and embedded Sanity Studio, ready to be deployed on Vercel.
A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.Go to Blog with Built-in Content Editing
A Sanity-powered personal website with built-in content editing and instant previews.Go to Personal Website with Built-in Content Editing
Batteries-included website template for a content-editable, interactive live-preview enabled Remix website powered by Sanity Studio.Go to Sanity Studio + React Router (Remix) fully featured template
Ignite for Sanity is a powerful template for content-driven marketing sites, optimized for SEO, engagement, and growth. It is built on Next.js, React.js, and Tailwind CSS.Go to Ignite for Sanity
The battle-tested Sanity template that powers Roboto Studio's websitesGo to Turbo Start Sanity
A Next.js starter template with Next.js 15, Tailwind CSS, shadcn/ui, and Sanity CMS with Live Editing. Get production-ready React components with matching Sanity schemas and queries. Build dynamic pages faster while keeping full control over customization.Go to Schema UI - Next.js Sanity Starter
Quick setup, lasting impact. A fully customizable Next.js and Sanity starter template with Tailwind CSS and ready-to-use schema for rapid website development.Go to SanityPress 🖤 Ready to Impress.
Unify product and marketing with structured content. Tell stories, elevate your brand.
Created a feature-rich B2C starter showcasing Medusa’s flexibilityGo to Medusa DTC Starter
Customized Hydrogen starter that presents a real-world example of how Sanity and Structured Content can elevate your custom Shopify storefronts.Go to AKVA – Hydrogen + Sanity demo
A multi-country ecommerce store built with Sanity Studio, Commerce Layer, Next.js, and deployed to Netlify.Go to Commerce Layer Sanity Template
Sanity Photon is a minimal starter kit for building custom e-commerce experiences with a headless architecture. It combines the power of Shopify for commerce operations, Sanity for content management, and Next.js for a fast, SEO-friendly storefront.Go to Sanity Photon
Sanity Astro Club is a free Astro template, originally created by Codrops and further enhanced by me. It allows you to showcase and sell digital artworks or any other digital products using Polar.sh checkout links.Go to Sanity Astro Club
A starter template combining Next.js, Sanity, and TWBlocks. Designed for rapid development with pre-built components and internationalization support.Go to Sane Kit
A fully-featured starter template made with Next.js, Sanity, TypeScript, Tailwind & more.Go to SiteEngine
Top shelf, battle-tested Next/Sanity boilerplate for building headless Shopify stores and marketing websites. Has generated 2.2M in revenue for Gardener.nycGo to Sprout.store
An Analog Blog with a Native Authoring Experience using Limitless AngularGo to Angular Blog with Built-in Content Editing powered by Analog
Next.js portfolio website template with built-in customisation and content editing powered by SanityGo to Collected – Portfolio template
A Wordpress like experience using Sanity & NextJS, kickstart marketing websites with all the features marketers expect.Go to Agency Starter Framework
Fluid let's you easily build Shopify headless storefronts by organizing your content with Sanity.Go to Fluid - Hydrogen + Sanity theme
This starter has all the setup needed to generate code from your GraphQL queries.Go to Sanity GraphQL code generator starter
Create your own virtual tour using Sanity and Sveltekit using photo-sphere-viewer.jsGo to Virtual Tour Sanity + Sveltekit app
Streamline your blogging journey with our ready-to-use platform. Powered by Next.js v13.4, TypeScript, Tailwind, and Sanity.io v3, it offers advanced schema features for tags, categories, series, and multi-author support. Start your blog hassle-free!Go to Fully Functional Blog: Series, Snippets, Articles, Tags, Categories, Multi-Authors with Sanity.io v3 and Next.js v13.4
A simple blog using Angular standalone A bleeding-edge, static-site generated blog template powered by Angular 21+, Vite, and Sanity.io. Experience the future of the web with standalone components and built-in control flow. and Firebase HostingGo to AngularSanity: The High-Performance SSG Blueprint
A clean example of Next.js with Sanity with live previews.Go to Next.js with Sanity