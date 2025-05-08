SanityPress (with TypeGen)
A free, open-source Next.js + Sanity starter template built for developers who want a modern, scalable foundation without the bloat. Fully typed with TypeGen. Built for agents. Modular by design.
♣️ SanityPress (with TypeGen)
Zero setup stress. 100% type-safe.
An improved successor to the acclaimed Next.js + Sanity.io starter template—now with auto-generated TypeScript types from your Sanity schema and GROQ queries.
Get started | Read more about TypeGen | View on Sanity.io
Key Features
- Next.js 16 (App Router, Server Components, TypeScript) with Tailwind 4
- Improved successor to the acclaimed SanityPress starter template (over 400 stars)
- GROQ TypeGen for your Sanity Schema types
- Perfect PageSpeed Insight scores
- Live Content API with Visual Editing
- Optimized images with Next Image component and Sanity CDN
- Auto-generated sitemap.xml and blog RSS feed
File Structure
♣️ sanitypress/
├─ 📁 src/
│ ├─ 📁 app/ # Next.js App Router
│ │ ├─ 📁 (frontend)/ # Public-facing site
│ │ │ ├─ layout.tsx # Frontend root layout
│ │ │ ├─ not-found.tsx # 404 page
│ │ │ ├─ 📁 [[...slug]]/ # Catch-all for all standard pages
│ │ │ ├─ 📁 blog/[slug]/ # Individual blog post pages
│ │ │ ├─ 📁 blog/rss.xml/ # RSS feed endpoint
│ │ │ └─ 📁 api/ # API route handlers
│ │ │ │ ├─ 📁 draft-mode/ # Enable/disable Sanity draft mode
│ │ │ │ └─ 📁 og/ # Open Graph image generation
│ │ ├─ 📁 (studio)/admin/ # Sanity Studio (CMS editor UI)
│ │ └─ sitemap.ts # Auto-generated sitemap
│ ├─ 📁 ui/ # React components
│ │ ├─ 📁 modules/ # One component per Sanity module
│ │ │ ├─ 📁 blog/ # Blog-specific components (post list, filters, etc.)
│ │ │ ├─ 📁 prose/ # Rich text components / portable text renderer
│ │ │ └─ ... # Modules
│ │ ├─ 📁 header/ # Header, navigation, megamenu
│ │ ├─ 📁 footer/ # Footer and link list
│ │ └─ ... # Shared components (CTA, Img, Logo, etc.)
│ ├─ 📁 sanity/ # Sanity CMS configuration
│ │ ├─ 📁 schemaTypes/
│ │ │ ├─ 📁 documents/ # Top-level content types (page, blog.post, site, navigation…)
│ │ │ ├─ 📁 modules/ # Page-building blocks (heroes, grids, prose, search…)
│ │ │ ├─ 📁 objects/ # Reusable field groups (cta, link, metadata…)
│ │ │ └─ 📁 fragments/ # Shared GROQ fragment definitions
│ │ ├─ 📁 lib/ # Queries, fetch helpers, image builder
│ │ ├─ 📁 ui/ # Custom Studio UI components
│ │ └─ ... # Sanity files
│ ├─ 📁 lib/ # Shared app utilities and env helpers
│ ├─ 📁 hooks/ # Custom React hooks
│ └─ 📁 types/ # Global TypeScript declarations
├─ 📁 public/ # Static assets (favicon, etc.)
├─ .env.* # Environment variable template
├─ next.config.ts # Next.js configuration
├─ sanity.config.ts # Sanity Studio configuration
├─ sanity.cli.ts # Sanity CLI configuration
└─ package.json
Getting Started
1. Initialize the project
Click the Sanity template link -- OR -- install with the Sanity CLI:
npm create sanity@latest -- --template=nuotsu/sanitypress-with-typegen
2. Set environment variables
If initialized via the Sanity template link, the
.env.local file should be created automatically.
If initialized via the CLI, duplicate the
.env.example file as
.env.local and assign the variables to your project:
# .env.local
NEXT_PUBLIC_BASE_URL="https://example.com" # your website's domain
NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_PROJECT_ID="abcd1234" # Sanity project id
NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_DATASET="production" # Sanity dataset name
SANITY_API_READ_TOKEN="..." # API token with "Viewer" permissions
⚠️ Required: Set
NEXT_PUBLIC_BASE_URL to your production domain.
3. Install and start local server
Install required packages and dependencies with your desired package manager (e.g. npm, pnpm, deno, bun, etc.).
npm install
Once installed, run the development script:
npm run dev
Then open:
- Next.js frontend: http://localhost:3000
- Sanity Studio: http://localhost:3000/admin
4. Add content in your Sanity Studio
Publish the required documents:
site and
page (with the slug "index"). Otherwise, you’ll just see a blank page on the Next.js frontend.
What you'll need:
|Document
|Slug or Path
|Usage
|Required?
|Notes
site
|Global settings
|Yes
page
index
|Homepage route
|Yes
page
404
|Not found route
page
blog
|Blog listing route
|Add the Blog index module
global-module
blog/
|Blog post template
|Add the Blog post content module
Alternatively, you can run the following command to import a demo dataset with the required documents:
sanity dataset import demo.tar.gz
📸 See what the Sanity Studio backend looks like on the Screenshots page.
5. Set up deployments
Add a Vercel (default) or Netlify widget to enable deployments from the Studio.
6. Customize
Adjust frontend styles to your liking, edit or add new schema and modules, etc.
Roadmap / To-do
- read time for blog posts
- improved error handling
- featured post?
- reference to blog.post on blog-index, blog-post-list
- OR as
featured: trueon blog.post
- Modules
- Announcement bar?
- rename
global-moduleto
module.global?
*Not included
- Internationalization (i18n) and multi-lingual support
- Next.js 16 Cache Components (not suitable for Sanity Live Content API's real-time updates)