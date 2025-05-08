README

Zero setup stress. 100% type-safe.

An improved successor to the acclaimed Next.js + Sanity.io starter template—now with auto-generated TypeScript types from your Sanity schema and GROQ queries.

Get started | Read more about TypeGen | View on Sanity.io

Next.js 16 (App Router, Server Components, TypeScript) with Tailwind 4

Improved successor to the acclaimed SanityPress starter template (over 400 stars)

GROQ TypeGen for your Sanity Schema types

Perfect PageSpeed Insight scores

Live Content API with Visual Editing

Optimized images with Next Image component and Sanity CDN

Auto-generated sitemap.xml and blog RSS feed

♣️ sanitypress / ├─ 📁 src / │ ├─ 📁 app / # Next . js App Router │ │ ├─ 📁 ( frontend ) / # Public - facing site │ │ │ ├─ layout . tsx # Frontend root layout │ │ │ ├─ not - found . tsx # 404 page │ │ │ ├─ 📁 [[... slug ]] / # Catch - all for all standard pages │ │ │ ├─ 📁 blog / [ slug ] / # Individual blog post pages │ │ │ ├─ 📁 blog / rss . xml / # RSS feed endpoint │ │ │ └─ 📁 api / # API route handlers │ │ │ │ ├─ 📁 draft - mode / # Enable / disable Sanity draft mode │ │ │ │ └─ 📁 og / # Open Graph image generation │ │ ├─ 📁 ( studio ) / admin / # Sanity Studio ( CMS editor UI ) │ │ └─ sitemap . ts # Auto - generated sitemap │ ├─ 📁 ui / # React components │ │ ├─ 📁 modules / # One component per Sanity module │ │ │ ├─ 📁 blog / # Blog - specific components ( post list , filters , etc .) │ │ │ ├─ 📁 prose / # Rich text components / portable text renderer │ │ │ └─ ... # Modules │ │ ├─ 📁 header / # Header , navigation , megamenu │ │ ├─ 📁 footer / # Footer and link list │ │ └─ ... # Shared components ( CTA , Img , Logo , etc .) │ ├─ 📁 sanity / # Sanity CMS configuration │ │ ├─ 📁 schemaTypes / │ │ │ ├─ 📁 documents / # Top - level content types ( page , blog . post , site , navigation …) │ │ │ ├─ 📁 modules / # Page - building blocks ( heroes , grids , prose , search …) │ │ │ ├─ 📁 objects / # Reusable field groups ( cta , link , metadata …) │ │ │ └─ 📁 fragments / # Shared GROQ fragment definitions │ │ ├─ 📁 lib / # Queries , fetch helpers , image builder │ │ ├─ 📁 ui / # Custom Studio UI components │ │ └─ ... # Sanity files │ ├─ 📁 lib / # Shared app utilities and env helpers │ ├─ 📁 hooks / # Custom React hooks │ └─ 📁 types / # Global TypeScript declarations ├─ 📁 public / # Static assets ( favicon , etc .) ├─ . env . * # Environment variable template ├─ next . config . ts # Next . js configuration ├─ sanity . config . ts # Sanity Studio configuration ├─ sanity . cli . ts # Sanity CLI configuration └─ package . json

Click the Sanity template link -- OR -- install with the Sanity CLI:

npm create sanity@latest -- --template=nuotsu/sanitypress-with-typegen

If initialized via the Sanity template link, the .env.local file should be created automatically.

If initialized via the CLI, duplicate the .env.example file as .env.local and assign the variables to your project:

# .env.local NEXT_PUBLIC_BASE_URL = "https://example.com" # your website's domain NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_PROJECT_ID = "abcd1234" # Sanity project id NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_DATASET = "production" # Sanity dataset name SANITY_API_READ_TOKEN = "..." # API token with "Viewer" permissions

⚠️ Required: Set NEXT_PUBLIC_BASE_URL to your production domain.

Install required packages and dependencies with your desired package manager (e.g. npm, pnpm, deno, bun, etc.).

npm install

Once installed, run the development script:

npm run dev

Then open:

Publish the required documents: site and page (with the slug "index"). Otherwise, you’ll just see a blank page on the Next.js frontend.

What you'll need:

Document Slug or Path Usage Required? Notes site Global settings Yes page index Homepage route Yes page 404 Not found route page blog Blog listing route Add the Blog index module global-module blog/ Blog post template Add the Blog post content module

Alternatively, you can run the following command to import a demo dataset with the required documents:

sanity dataset import demo.tar.gz

📸 See what the Sanity Studio backend looks like on the Screenshots page.

Add a Vercel (default) or Netlify widget to enable deployments from the Studio.

Adjust frontend styles to your liking, edit or add new schema and modules, etc.

read time for blog posts

improved error handling

featured post? reference to blog.post on blog-index, blog-post-list OR as featured: true on blog.post

Modules Announcement bar?

rename global-module to module.global ?