Sanity Pioneers: Get early access to betas, extra AI credits, and a direct line to the engineering team. Apply now

Your stories, everywhere, faster

Automation handles the grind so your team can focus on the story.

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  • Morning Brew runs a $50M+ business with 13 brands and 6 engineers

  • Semafor breaks news in real time with 3 lines of code

  • Complex saves 80 hours/month with AI enrichment

What changes with Sanity

Focus on stories, not systems

Every story shouldn't mean copy-paste, manual metadata, and five separate exports. The right systems eliminate the grind.

  • Structure content with precision

    Schema that matches your newsroom. Validation rules that enforce style: required bylines, capitalization standards, disclosure for sponsored content.

  • Automate the repetitive work

    Freeform content maps to structured fields automatically. Metadata drafts itself. You refine what needs refining.

  • Deliver to every channel, tailored

    One source, every format. Strip custom blocks for email. Add tracking for syndication. APIs that give each channel exactly what it needs.

Morning Brew
Sanity lets us get out of our writers’ way so they can do their best work and tell vibrant stories.

Emily Diamond

SVP, Head of Product

Morning Brew

1. Structure

Content types as flexible as your stories

Read the story

  • 2B+

    emails/year

  • 250+

    employees

  • 6

    devs

Schema that matches your newsroom

Articles, newsletters, podcasts, and video. Each with the fields that matter. Bylines reference authors. Series reference episodes. Update once, reflects everywhere.

Custom blocks for long-form text

Define the building blocks editors can add to long-form content. Pull quotes, related story cards, ad placements, and video embeds.

Conditional fields and smart validation

Logic as granular as your standards. Require bylines. Enforce capitalization. Block publish if disclosure is missing.

Write

The editorial experience your team deserves

Read the story

  • 80

    hours saved per month

  • 60

    lines of code

  • Zero

    added services

Write freeform, structure automatically

Start in a blank canvas. AI maps your content to structured fields: headlines, bylines, images, body, and metadata. No manual entry.

Visual editing in context

See your story on the live site, exactly as readers will. Click any element to jump straight to that field in the editor. No more switching tabs to check how the headline looks or whether the featured image crops correctly.

Real-time collaboration with precision

Keep the story moving. Your whole team editing the same story in real time. Leave comments on specific sentences. Track changes. Access without the free-for-all

Freelancers see their assignments. Section editors approve their beat. Legal reviews flagged stories. Granular control without complexity.

Automate

Less grind, more story

Consistent metadata, zero busywork

Automatically generate meta titles, descriptions, and alt text that follow your voice guidelines and formatting rules.

Chat your way through bulk updates

"Show me articles missing images." "Update all election coverage with this tag." Ask in plain language, review the changes, publish when ready.

Schedule it and forget it

Bundle changes and schedule them together. One publish time, multiple updates. Your content goes live exactly when you say it does.

Deliver

Every channel, one source

Every channel, one update

Website, app, newsletter, Apple News, Google News. Updated simultaneously. No reformatting, no drift.

Partners need different formats? No problem.

Structured content transforms to any format. XML for wire services, JSON for apps, custom feeds for partners. Build once, serve everywhere.

Asset metadata that travels with your content

Alt text, captions, usage rights. Metadata lives with your assets. Update once, reflects everywhere the image appears.

AI workflows you can build today

Your AI is only as good as the content it operates on. These guides show how to build real AI workflows on structured content: working code, honest trade-offs, and a starter kit for each.

AI translations that follow your terminology

Translate structured content field-by-field with Agent Actions. Preserve references, slugs, and schema integrity with human review.

Noah Gentile
John Siciliano
Knut Melvær

Noah Gentile and 2 others

An AI shopping assistant that actually checks inventory

AI shopping assistant that queries your catalog with real business constraints, not similarity scores. Validates inventory before recommending products.

Knut Melvær
Ken Jones
John Siciliano

Knut Melvær and 2 others

Automate your content audits with AI

Find stale pages, missing metadata, and terminology drift. Fix them in the same session. All changes staged as drafts.

Knut Melvær
Bettina Dönmez

Knut Melvær and 1 other

Morning Brew
Sanity has given us a clean slate and the opportunity to have our content platform match how the entire organization is thinking about content.

Emily Diamond

SVP, Head of Product

Morning Brew

Your stories deserve a system that keeps up

Get startedRequest a demo

Studio

Your AI-powered editorial workspace

Content Agent

Automate editorial workflows with AI

Media Library

Centralize images, video, and audio

Agent Actions

Automate the work between create and publish