AI translations that follow your terminology
Translate structured content field-by-field with Agent Actions. Preserve references, slugs, and schema integrity with human review.
Noah Gentile and 2 others
Automation handles the grind so your team can focus on the story.
Morning Brew runs a $50M+ business with 13 brands and 6 engineers
Semafor breaks news in real time with 3 lines of code
Complex saves 80 hours/month with AI enrichment
What changes with Sanity
Every story shouldn't mean copy-paste, manual metadata, and five separate exports. The right systems eliminate the grind.
Structure content with precision
Schema that matches your newsroom. Validation rules that enforce style: required bylines, capitalization standards, disclosure for sponsored content.
Automate the repetitive work
Freeform content maps to structured fields automatically. Metadata drafts itself. You refine what needs refining.
Deliver to every channel, tailored
One source, every format. Strip custom blocks for email. Add tracking for syndication. APIs that give each channel exactly what it needs.
1. Structure
2B+
emails/year
250+
employees
6
devs
Articles, newsletters, podcasts, and video. Each with the fields that matter. Bylines reference authors. Series reference episodes. Update once, reflects everywhere.
Define the building blocks editors can add to long-form content. Pull quotes, related story cards, ad placements, and video embeds.
Logic as granular as your standards. Require bylines. Enforce capitalization. Block publish if disclosure is missing.
Write
80
hours saved per month
60
lines of code
Zero
added services
Start in a blank canvas. AI maps your content to structured fields: headlines, bylines, images, body, and metadata. No manual entry.
See your story on the live site, exactly as readers will. Click any element to jump straight to that field in the editor. No more switching tabs to check how the headline looks or whether the featured image crops correctly.
Keep the story moving. Your whole team editing the same story in real time. Leave comments on specific sentences. Track changes. Access without the free-for-all
Freelancers see their assignments. Section editors approve their beat. Legal reviews flagged stories. Granular control without complexity.
Automate
Automatically generate meta titles, descriptions, and alt text that follow your voice guidelines and formatting rules.
"Show me articles missing images." "Update all election coverage with this tag." Ask in plain language, review the changes, publish when ready.
Bundle changes and schedule them together. One publish time, multiple updates. Your content goes live exactly when you say it does.
Deliver
Website, app, newsletter, Apple News, Google News. Updated simultaneously. No reformatting, no drift.
Structured content transforms to any format. XML for wire services, JSON for apps, custom feeds for partners. Build once, serve everywhere.
Alt text, captions, usage rights. Metadata lives with your assets. Update once, reflects everywhere the image appears.
Your AI is only as good as the content it operates on. These guides show how to build real AI workflows on structured content: working code, honest trade-offs, and a starter kit for each.
AI translations that follow your terminology
Translate structured content field-by-field with Agent Actions. Preserve references, slugs, and schema integrity with human review.
Noah Gentile and 2 others
An AI shopping assistant that actually checks inventory
AI shopping assistant that queries your catalog with real business constraints, not similarity scores. Validates inventory before recommending products.
Knut Melvær and 2 others