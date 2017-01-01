Two different products for two different jobs.

Content Agent lives in the Sanity Dashboard and runs content operations through conversation. Bulk edits, content audits, gap analysis, web research, schema-aware updates. It's for content teams who want to do days of work in minutes, on content that lives in Sanity.

Sanity Context is the retrieval layer for agents outside Sanity. Your app, your model, your interface. Use it when you're building a shopping assistant, a support bot, a search experience, or any agent that needs to read your content to answer your users.

Rule of thumb: content team doing operations on Sanity content, that's Content Agent. Your own app talking to your own agent, that's Sanity Context (which is read-only over MCP, by design).