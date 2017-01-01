Connect agents to your content

Sanity Context

An MCP endpoint that gives your agent structured retrieval and semantic search.

Read the docs
Abstract image of two soft, undulating grey forms with subtle lighting.
A mobile phone screen shows a shopping assistant chatbot answering a question about the durability of a trail runner shoe. Behind it, a desktop interface displays product details and an image of the shoe.

How it works

You bring the agent. Sanity gives it what it needs to answer.

Sanity Context gives your agent your schema and GROQ through one MCP endpoint. Filters, keyword match, and semantic ranking run in a single query.

  1. 1

    Customer asks a question

    “Comfy hiking boots under $200, size 10?”

  2. 2

    Agent generates a query

    It knows your schema, combines hard filters (price < 200, size == 10, inStock == true) with semantic ranking (“comfy").

  3. 3

    Sanity returns precise results

    Real products. Filtered by your rules. Ranked by relevance. From your live dataset.

Quick start

Set up by your coding agent. Powered by your model.

Five minutes from npx to a working agent against your live data.

Already have an agent? Skip the skill and point your MCP client at the Sanity Context URL.

  1. 1

    Install the skill

    npx skills add sanity-io/context --all

  2. 2

    Run the prompt

    “Use the create-agent-with-sanity-context skill to help me build an agent in this project.”

  3. 3

    Get a working agent

    Your coding assistant will ask you some questions then build a bespoke agent.

Use cases

What people are building

Video: Build an agent that actually finds what customers ask for

  • Shopping

    "Find hiking boots under $200 in my size." Real products, retrieved and validated against live inventory. Increase CVR, reduce abandoned carts.

    Guide and starter code

  • Support

    "How do I reset my password?" Real answers from your docs, instantly. Deflect tickets, cut support costs.

  • Search

    BM25, semantic, and your schema's business rules in one GROQ query. Hybrid relevance without a separate search service.

  • Internal

    Encode how your team works. Classify, route, and process content with the logic that used to live in people's heads.

Personalization

Shape what your agent sees by who's asking

Video: Make your AI agent smarter for logged-In users

The agent decides what to fetch. You decide what it can see.

  • Pass who they are in the system prompt

    Pass user identity, role, and language in the system prompt. The agent uses it to write smarter GROQ.

  • Answers that know where you are

    Pass the current page or product in the system prompt. The agent biases its query accordingly. Same MCP URL, different answer.

  • Different jobs, different agents

    A support bot, a shopping bot, an admin assistant. Each one is its own document in Studio, with its own MCP URL.

Features

Real-time. Reliable. Governed.

A user interface displaying settings for a shopping assistant's Halloween-themed tone of voice, described as eerie but fun, not frightening.

GROQ + keyword match + semantic search = agents that obey real constraints.

  • Real-time sync

    Update a product or policy and agents know immediately. No reindexing. No drift.

  • Logic, not vibes

    Agents can't recommend what you don't sell. Business rules enforced in the query, where it's deterministic, not the prompt.

  • Scope what it sees

    Published content is agent-accessible. Drafts aren't. Internal stays internal.

  • No deploy to update

    Change instructions, refine how the agent answers, fix what it gets wrong. All from Studio.

Insights

Know how your agent is doing

  • Agent insights dashboard displaying conversations, scores, sentiment, and message counts, with "Training plan for first marathon" highlighted.
  • An "Agent insights" dashboard displaying an overview of performance metrics including conversation counts, average scores, sentiment analysis, content gaps, and individual agent performance.

  • Conversation telemetry

    Every conversation logged as a Sanity document. Query it with GROQ, surface it in Studio, build dashboards your editors actually open.

  • Automatic classification

    Success score, sentiment, and content gaps written back onto each conversation. Powered by Sanity Functions, no separate pipeline.

Under the hood

The building blocks

Terminal output of `pnpm i @sanity/context` showing successful installation of `@sanity/context` and `groq-js` in 11.4 seconds.

  • Dataset Embeddings

    Turn it on, configure projections for which fields embed. No vector database to provision. No RAG pipeline to maintain. No reindexing schedule.

  • MCP endpoint

    Any agent connects in one line. Claude, GPT, Gemini, or your own. They all see your structured content through a single endpoint.

  • GROQ with semantics

    GROQ predicates narrow scope. Keyword match finds exact terms (specific SKU, API name). Embedding search handles conceptual queries.

What you don't have to run

A vector database, a RAG pipeline, a separate search service, a reindexing job, or a CMS-to-agent sync layer. Sanity Context has one MCP URL and one Studio document.

FAQs

Sanity Context vs. Content Agent. Which one do I need?

Two different products for two different jobs.

Content Agent lives in the Sanity Dashboard and runs content operations through conversation. Bulk edits, content audits, gap analysis, web research, schema-aware updates. It's for content teams who want to do days of work in minutes, on content that lives in Sanity.

Sanity Context is the retrieval layer for agents outside Sanity. Your app, your model, your interface. Use it when you're building a shopping assistant, a support bot, a search experience, or any agent that needs to read your content to answer your users.

Rule of thumb: content team doing operations on Sanity content, that's Content Agent. Your own app talking to your own agent, that's Sanity Context (which is read-only over MCP, by design).

Does it work with my model?

Yes. Sanity Context runs against whatever LLM you're already using, whether that's Anthropic, Gemini, Copilot, an internal model, or something else. It's an MCP server, not a model provider. You bring the LLM and the harness. Sanity provides the retrieval.

We recommend frontier models for production. Tool-calling against a schema-aware MCP is the kind of work smaller models tend to get wrong. The choice is yours, and the bill is yours.

What does it cost?

Sanity Context tool calls cost like ordinary Sanity API calls. No AI tax. No per-token retrieval fee. No separate pricing surface.

Dataset Embeddings (for semantic search) are optional and priced per dataset. They're off by default.

A developer can build something like an internal sales-support agent in an afternoon, on Sanity's standard per-call pricing.

What can my agent do with my content?

Whatever you build it to do. The agent is yours, the model is yours, the application is yours. Sanity Context just gives the agent a way in.

The MCP layer itself is read-only. Agents connected through the MCP URL can read your schema, follow references, and run GROQ queries against the dataset. They cannot write, update, or delete.

If you want an agent that creates or updates content, that's a different product (Sanity MCP Server), which is write-enabled and meant for agents acting inside your content operations.

How do I personalize per user?

In your agent's system prompt. Your app already knows who's logged in, what page they're on, what they speak. Pass that into the system prompt and the agent will write GROQ queries that reflect it. Filtering by language, ranking by past behavior, scoping by region.

For tool calls that need to act on behalf of a specific user, you can pass a bearer token with the request. This lets your agent authenticate as that user and perform work in their context.

For different jobs (a support bot vs. a shopping bot), use a different Sanity Context document. Each one gets its own MCP URL, its own instructions, and its own scope. One Studio, many agents.

Is there research behind hybrid retrieval?

Yes. Anthropic's engineering team published a post on Contextual Retrieval showing that combining semantic embeddings with exact-match retrieval (BM25) reduces retrieval failures by up to 49% versus embeddings alone. The argument: traditional RAG chunks documents in a way that destroys context, and you need structured/exact-match retrieval alongside semantic similarity to get reliable results.

Sanity Context starts from that conclusion. Your content lives in Sanity already structured by schema and queryable by GROQ. Add Dataset Embeddings and you get the full combination in a single query, with no chunking, no separate index, and no preprocessing pipeline to maintain.

The agent backend for structured content

Sanity Context gives your agents the retrieval layer to use it, with the governance your team already built in.

Read the docsRequest a demo

App SDK

Build custom AI-powered apps

Sanity Studio

Where humans and AI collaborate

Content Agent

The content agent it powers

Agent actions

Trigger AI workflows