Sanity Pioneers
A select group of practitioners recognized for building exceptional real-world AI content systems with Sanity.
Chapters
Pioneers
Meaza is an Engineering Manager at Airtable (ex-Figma). She's led migrations into Sanity and built the custom workflows that followed. Her work spans AI-powered localization with human review gates, alt text evaluation using AI agents, and schema refactoring at scale. She's actively exploring how to meet people where they are, using MCPs to bridge design tools and content systems.
Benefits
Pioneer
– Travel stipend
Financial support for speaking at conferences. Your expertise deserves a stage.
– Private community channel
Direct access to the Sanity team and fellow Pioneers in a dedicated channel.
– CFP support
We'll help you shape your talk proposal, refine your abstract, and prep for the stage.
– Advisory sessions
A seat at the table with the product/engineering team. Share what you're seeing in the field and shape what comes next.
– Host your own meetup
Financial support and branded materials to run Sanity meetups in your city.
– Pioneer exclusive swag
– All Builder benefits
Builder
– Extra AI credits
Additional credits beyond your current plan to build and experiment with Sanity's AI features.
– Builder badge
Recognition across Discord and socials. Show you're part of the program.
– Early access to betas
Try new features and product previews before general release.
– Content amplification
We'll feature your work across Sanity's social media, newsletter, and community channels.
– Path to Pioneer
Want to speak at conferences, join advisory sessions, or go deeper? We'll actively support you in getting there.
Pioneers are practitioners recognized for exceptional work with Sanity, from content architecture to AI workflows to tools the community depends on.
Nominate a Pioneer
The program has two tiers. Pioneers are selected for their impact. Builders are active contributors working toward Pioneer status, with support and recognition along the way.
Know someone who should be here? Nominate them. Think that someone might be you? Put yourself forward. If you've been contributing in Exchange, Discord, or building something you're proud of, we want to hear about it.
We review nominations on a rolling basis.
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