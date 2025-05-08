Content Enrichment resources

Sanity Embeddings Index UI
The Sanity Embeddings Index API enables the creation, management, and search of named embeddings vector indexes. This plugin for Sanity Studio lets you manage embeddings indexes and test queries against them.
Guides, starters, plugins, and more. Learn how use content as data for metadata, entity extraction, and text to speech with Sanity.io.
The Sanity Embeddings Index API enables the creation, management, and search of named embeddings vector indexes. This plugin for Sanity Studio lets you manage embeddings indexes and test queries against them.
Code editor with syntax highlighting
A Trash for Sanity Studio: browse documents that were deleted from your dataset and restore them as drafts, for any schema type, with zero configuration.
Editor managed 301/302 redirects for Sanity.
Render your runtime schema as a Mermaid class diagram inside Sanity Studio.
Upload, browse and reference files stored outside of Sanity Studio.
How I automated 3 SEO blog posts a week for a marketing agency using Sanity as the content hub, Claude for generation, and a feedback loop that improves every post based on real visitor behavior.
How we migrated Cointracker from Ghost and Webflow to Sanity, and the lessons we learned along the way.
Digital Empr left WordPress behind for Astro + Sanity to build faster, more secure, easier-to-edit websites. Here’s what kept breaking in WordPress, and what fixed it.
A developer-first cookie banner that doesn't suck
Frustrated by Sanity's inability to wrap text around images? This tutorial shows you how to build a custom component that gives your content editors the power to float images left or right with adjustable width controls.
Need to hide pages from Google, your sitemaps, and listing pages, while keeping them published? This guide demonstrates how to create a visibility system in Sanity CMS that effectively hides content where it matters.
Complete redesign + rebuild made with Shopify Hydrogen + Sanity
DOM-as-audio-visualiser for an independent music publisher
Jamstack Explorers is a free learning platform created by the team at Netlify to chart a course through the amazing offerings in the Jamstack ecosystem
A high end rental real estate site built with Gatsby, Sanity and Shopify that pulls in listing data via API and includes a headless Shopify shop.
An exploration of recipe data models for improved user experience
A portfolio that talks back. Ask it anything, and an AI agent takes you to the work.
AI-powered automatic tagging for Sanity blog posts that analyzes content to generate 3 relevant tags, maintaining consistency by reusing existing tags from your content library.
Automatically retrieve images, titles, short descriptions, and more from linked resources on the web.
Use the Sanity Embeddings Index to auto-tag resources from a pre-defined list of taxonomy terms managed in Sanity Studio.
AI-Powered Content Summary from Long Form Content
Automatically update your Algolia index
AI-Powered Tone Analysis for Consistent Brand Voice