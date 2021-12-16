Content Enrichment resources

Code Input
Guides, starters, plugins, and more. Learn how use content as data for metadata, entity extraction, and text to speech with Sanity.io.
This plugin provides a way of dynamically providing autocomplete results to your editors.Go to Autocomplete Input
Adds the Bynder Digital Asset Management system to your StudioGo to Bynder
A plugin to browse and select Vimeo videos directly from the Sanity studioGo to Vimeo Browser
Select Aprimo assets in your Sanity studio!Go to Aprimo Asset Selector
Easily share more video on your page with our Story tools. Upload short videos to our platform and publish stories on your page within minutes.Go to Gobi Stories
Create a Custom Input Component that allows you to use 3rd party APIs to populate options in your lists.Go to How to Asynchronously Populate List Options in the Sanity Studio
A quick write up of my first experiment with the Slinkity 11ty plugin. We build a quick "Like" button for my son's art site that increments Sanity data.
Make better links for content editors on your backend and frontend!
Sanity CMS has a high potential when used with Next.js & TailwindCSS. In this article, we will deep dive in to the setup.Go to How to setup Sanity CMS with Next.js & TailwindCSS
Deep Link to your Sanity Content easily with this Branch.io plugin
In this guide, we will use AWS Rekognition to find a face in Sanity.io images to better serve assets to users
DOM-as-audio-visualiser for an independent music publisherGo to Bright Notion
Jamstack Explorers is a free learning platform created by the team at Netlify to chart a course through the amazing offerings in the Jamstack ecosystemGo to Jamstack Explorers
A high end rental real estate site built with Gatsby, Sanity and Shopify that pulls in listing data via API and includes a headless Shopify shop.Go to The Agnes
An exploration of recipe data models for improved user experienceGo to Recipe Website Proof of Concept
Pursoma is a natural bath soak company sourcing salt from the French coast.Go to Pursoma
My personal portfolio made with Sanity, TailwindCSS, NextJS, and Netlify. And some ❤️Go to Roewyn Umayam Personal Site
Sanity provides various custom functions inside the schema. But getting a reference field value is difficult. Here's the how I do it using fetch.Go to Get Sanity Reference Field Values inside Custom Schema Functions
This can be used for blogs or articles where you want to possibly display next and previous article buttonsGo to Get current post, previous post, and next post
Migration script to convert plain text to block content across your content lakeGo to Migrate plain text field to Portable Text
A custom input component that lets the schema creator control max, min, and step values on a number input.Go to Controlled Number Custom Input Component
Schemas for adding richer quotes within Portable TextGo to Rich quotations in Portable Text
A simple country dropdown list for your Studio.Go to Country Dropdown List
npm install -g @sanity/clisanity init