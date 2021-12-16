Pricing update: Free users
Skip to content

Content Enrichment resources

Guides, starters, plugins, and more. Learn how use content as data for metadata, entity extraction, and text to speech with Sanity.io.

33 Content Enrichment tools

View all

Code Input

Featured
Official

Syntax highlighted editor for code.

Bjørge Næss

Autocomplete Input

This plugin provides a way of dynamically providing autocomplete results to your editors.

Liam Martens

Bynder

Adds the Bynder Digital Asset Management system to your Studio

Rune Botten

Vimeo Browser

A plugin to browse and select Vimeo videos directly from the Sanity studio

FNATIC

Aprimo Asset Selector

Official

Select Aprimo assets in your Sanity studio!

Carolina Gonzalez

Gobi Stories

Easily share more video on your page with our Story tools. Upload short videos to our platform and publish stories on your page within minutes.

17 Content Enrichment guides

View all

Universal Links in Sanity.io

Deep Link to your Sanity Content easily with this Branch.io plugin

seansy.medium.com
Sean H

31 Content Enrichment projects made with Sanity

View all

Bright Notion

Featured

DOM-as-audio-visualiser for an independent music publisher

Simon Rogers

Jamstack Explorers
6

Featured

Jamstack Explorers is a free learning platform created by the team at Netlify to chart a course through the amazing offerings in the Jamstack ecosystem

The Agnes

Featured

A high end rental real estate site built with Gatsby, Sanity and Shopify that pulls in listing data via API and includes a headless Shopify shop.

David Gross

Pursoma

Pursoma is a natural bath soak company sourcing salt from the French coast.

Ian Hatcher-Williams

21 Content Enrichment schemas

View all

Choose a starter
OR 
npm install -g @sanity/clisanity init

Other contribution categories

Application

Marketing site (101)E-commerce Resources (45)Product & Service (38)Mobile App Resources (4)

Workflow

Collaborative Editing (67)Localization Resources (21)Optimization (19)Multichannel (9)

Integration

Publishing (127)Content Enrichment (104)APIs (53)Distribution (40)