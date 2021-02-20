Recipe Website Proof of Concept

Simeon Griggs
An exploration of recipe data models for improved user experience
Like a lot of people in lockdown the kitchen has been my escape. But what makes so many recipe websites difficult to follow?
To a developer, any recipe is a collection of components with a complex – but easily modelled – data structure. So eventually I just had to build the website I'd been building in my head every time I was trying to cook!
On the Sanity side the project has two custom components:
The result is a front-end that does live conversions of amount types, as well as adjustments for serving sizes, and continuous feedback about the ingredient list while reading the method. All powered by a well-structured data model for the recipes and ingredients.
For more details please read my full walkthrough of the Recipe Website project on my blog.
