Hotspot Array - Tool A configurable Custom Input for Arrays that will add and update items by clicking on an Image Simeon Griggs Go to Hotspot Array

How to build a Remix website with Sanity.io and live preview - Guide - has 10 likes Combine Sanity's blazing-fast CDN with Remix's cached at the edge pages. Simeon Griggs Go to How to build a Remix website with Sanity.io and live preview

Creating a custom input to display and save third party data - Guide Sometimes the content you need to reference lives outside of Sanity Simeon Griggs Go to Creating a custom input to display and save third party data

Orderable Document List - Tool - has 15 likes Featured contribution Official (made by Sanity team) Drag-and-drop Document Ordering without leaving the Editing surface Simeon Griggs Go to Orderable Document List

Migration: Tool & Document Action - Tool Empower content editors to migrate Documents and Assets between Sanity Datasets from inside Sanity Studio. Simeon Griggs Go to Migration: Tool & Document Action

MonkeyLearn Pane - Tool Send the contents of a Portable Text field to MonkeyLearn's API to extract insights with the power of Machine Learning! Simeon Griggs Go to MonkeyLearn Pane

Live Preview with Next.js and Sanity.io: A Complete Guide - Guide - has 12 likes A step-by-step guide to setup Next.js and Sanity Studio with Live Preview Go to Live Preview with Next.js and Sanity.io: A Complete Guide

ProseableText: Combine Tailwind CSS Typography with Portable Text - Guide Get the best of both worlds. Tailwind-styled typography and Portable Text's markup-and-components structure. Simeon Griggs Go to ProseableText: Combine Tailwind CSS Typography with Portable Text

Iframe Pane - Tool - has 6 likes Display any URL in a View Pane, along with helpful buttons to Copy the URL or open in a new tab. Simeon Griggs Go to Iframe Pane

SEO Pane - Tool Run yoast.js analysis on your front end, refreshing as you edit your Document, from inside a View Pane. Simeon Griggs Go to SEO Pane

Documents Pane - Tool Display the results of any GROQ Query inside a View Pane Go to Documents Pane

House Estate Agents - Made with Sanity Data modelling with dynamic data imports Simeon Griggs Go to House Estate Agents

useCurrentUser Custom React Hook - Schema Get details of the currently logged in Sanity user Simeon Griggs Go to useCurrentUser Custom React Hook

Recipe Website Proof of Concept - Made with Sanity Featured contribution An exploration of recipe data models for improved user experience Simeon Griggs Go to Recipe Website Proof of Concept