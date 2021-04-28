Pricing update: Free users
Simeon Griggs

🇦🇺 in 🇬🇧 Solution Engineer @ Sanity

Newcastle upon Tyne, UK
Joined: September 2019

Contributions

Hotspot Array
A configurable Custom Input for Arrays that will add and update items by clicking on an Image

Orderable Document List
Drag-and-drop Document Ordering without leaving the Editing surface

Migration: Tool & Document Action
Empower content editors to migrate Documents and Assets between Sanity Datasets from inside Sanity Studio.

MonkeyLearn Pane
Send the contents of a Portable Text field to MonkeyLearn's API to extract insights with the power of Machine Learning!

Iframe Pane
Display any URL in a View Pane, along with helpful buttons to Copy the URL or open in a new tab.

SEO Pane
Run yoast.js analysis on your front end, refreshing as you edit your Document, from inside a View Pane.

Recipe Website Proof of Concept
An exploration of recipe data models for improved user experience

Quick Fields Helper Function
Writing Sanity Schema can get verbose and repetitive. Quick Fields is a helper function with sensible defaults to tidy up schema files.

