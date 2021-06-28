Simeon Griggs
🇦🇺 in 🇬🇧 Solution Engineer @ Sanity
Send the contents of a Portable Text field to MonkeyLearn's API to extract insights with the power of Machine Learning!
sanity install monkeylearn-pane
This is designed to be used as a Component inside of a View.
// ./src/deskStructure.js
import MonkeyLearnPane from 'sanity-plugin-monkeylearn-pane'
// ...all other list items
S.view
.component(MonkeyLearnPane)
.options({
extractors: [`ex_vqBQ7V9B`],
field: 'content',
// Optional but recommended!
// Use your own Component to display/interact with extractions
displayComponent: <Report />,
})
.title('Analysis')
The
.options() configuration works as follows:
extractors ([string], required) The ID's of the Text Extractors you want to produce reports for.
field (string, required) A dot-notated string from the document object to a field containing the Portable Text array.
displayComponent (React Component, optional) A custom Component for handling the report from each text extraction. You will need to BYO a Component that will accept the Document ID and Report as props, so that it can do something fancy like generating
tag documents and sending a
patch to the currently edited document.
The example shown above is included in this repo, see ReportTagCreator.js – this Component takes the report, generates a
tag document if one does not already exists, and can send a
patch back to the currently edited document in an
array of
references named
tags.
MIT © Simeon Griggs See LICENSE
