GROQ Query for new and unpublished Documents

Simeon Griggs
🇦🇺 in 🇬🇧 Solution Engineer @ Sanity
Not all Unpublished Documents are created equal
{
"unpublishedAll": *[_id in path("drafts.**")],
"unpublishedNew": *[_id in path("drafts.**") && count(*[^._id == "drafts." + _id]) == 0],
"unpublishedModified": *[count(*[_id in [^._id, "drafts." + ^._id]]) > 1]
}
Draft / Unpublished Documents can be queried by looking for any Document which has an
_id that begins with
drafts. but determining if the Document has ever been Published before requires more work.
An existing, previously published Document with unpublished changes will exist as two Documents that can be returned by an authenticated query, their
_id's look something like:
asdf-1234
drafts.asdf-1234
However, a new Document that has never been published will only exist with an
_id that begins with
drafts.
When this snippet is run, the number of results in
unpublishedAll should equal the sum of the results in
unpublishedNew and
unpublishedModified.
Note: These example queries are not optimised and are intended for use cases like document lists for your Dashboard.
The three query keys explained:
unpublishedAll will return all Documents with an
_id beginning with
drafts.
unpublishedNew does the same search but only returns Documents for which it can also find Published
_id's.
unpublishedModified finds as many Documents where both a published and draft
_id for the same document exist.
Support Manager @ Sanity.io
