Get current, previous and next post, filtered by tags

This snippet can be used to fetch current, previous and next articles based on publication date and related tags.
*[_type == $type && slug.current == $slug]{
"current": {
"slug": slug.current, title, publicReleaseDate, "tags": tags[]->tag
},
"previous": *[_type == $type && count((tags[]->tag)[@ in ^.^.tags[]->tag]) > 0 && ^.publicReleaseDate > publicReleaseDate]|order(publicReleaseDate desc)[0]{
"slug": slug.current, title, publicReleaseDate, "tags": tags[]->tag
},
"next": *[_type == $type && count((tags[]->tag)[@ in ^.^.tags[]->tag]) > 0 && ^.publicReleaseDate < publicReleaseDate]|order(publicReleaseDate asc)[0]{
"slug": slug.current, title, publicReleaseDate, "tags": tags[]->tag
},
}|order(publicReleaseDate)[0]
{
type: "news_article",
slug: "my-article-slug",
}
{
"current": {
"slug": "current-article",
"title": "Current article"
"publicReleaseDate": "2022-09-22",
"tags": ["news"],
},
"next": {
"slug": "next-article",
"title": "Next article"
"publicReleaseDate": "2022-10-11",
"tags": ["news"],
},
"previous": {
"slug": "previous-article",
"title": "Previous article"
"publicReleaseDate": "2022-08-31",
"tags": ["news"],
}
}
Inspired by this snippet by Knut Melvær.
