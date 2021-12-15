Get current post, previous post, and next post

Knut Melvær
Knut runs developer relations at Sanity.io
Knut is located at Oslo, Norway
Visit Knut Melvær's profile
This can be used for blogs or articles where you want to possibly display next and previous article buttons
*[_type == "post" && slug.current == $slug]{
"currentPost": {
title
},
"previousPost": *[_type == "post" && ^.publishedAt > publishedAt]|order(publishedAt desc)[0]{title,"slug": slug.current},
"nextPost": *[_type == "post" && ^.publishedAt < publishedAt]|order(publishedAt asc)[0]{title,"slug": slug.current},
"morePosts": *[_type == "post" && slug.current != $slug] | order(publishedAt desc, _updatedAt desc)[0...3] {
${postFields}
}
}|order(publishedAt)[0]
Knut runs developer relations at Sanity.io
How to automatically generate linked headings with a custom serializerGo to Anchored Headings for Portable Text
Migration script to convert plain text to block content across your content lakeGo to Migrate plain text field to Portable Text
Simple content type for a question and answer patternGo to Frequently asked questions
Schemas for adding richer quotes within Portable TextGo to Rich quotations in Portable Text