Pricing update: Free users
Skip to content
Share your own snippet

Get current post, previous post, and next post

By Knut Melvær

This can be used for blogs or articles where you want to possibly display next and previous article buttons

Sanity Query

*[_type == "post" && slug.current == $slug]{
  "currentPost": {
    title
  },
  "previousPost": *[_type == "post" && ^.publishedAt > publishedAt]|order(publishedAt desc)[0]{title,"slug": slug.current},
  "nextPost": *[_type == "post" && ^.publishedAt < publishedAt]|order(publishedAt asc)[0]{title,"slug": slug.current},
  "morePosts": *[_type == "post" && slug.current != $slug] | order(publishedAt desc, _updatedAt desc)[0...3] {
    ${postFields}
  }
}|order(publishedAt)[0]

Contributor

Other schemas by author