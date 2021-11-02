Migrate plain text field to Portable Text

Knut Melvær
Knut runs developer relations at Sanity.io
Migration script to convert plain text to block content across your content lake
/* eslint-disable no-console */
import client from 'part:@sanity/base/client'
// length(description) returns null if description isn't a (Portable Text) array
const fetchDocuments = () =>
client.fetch(`*[_type == 'post' && length(description) == null][0...100] {_id, _rev, description}`)
const buildPatches = docs =>
docs.map(doc => ({
id: doc._id,
patch: {
set: {description: [
{
"style": "normal",
"_type": "block",
"children": [
{
"_type": "span",
"marks": [],
"text": doc.description
}
],
markDefs: []
}
]},
// this will cause the migration to fail if any of the documents has been
// modified since it was fetched.
ifRevisionID: doc._rev
}
}))
const createTransaction = patches =>
patches.reduce((tx, patch) => tx.patch(patch.id, patch.patch), client.transaction())
const commitTransaction = tx => tx.commit()
const migrateNextBatch = async () => {
const documents = await fetchDocuments()
const patches = buildPatches(documents)
if (patches.length === 0) {
console.log('No more documents to migrate!')
return null
}
console.log(
`Migrating batch:\n %s`,
patches.map(patch => `${patch.id} => ${JSON.stringify(patch.patch)}`).join('\n')
)
const transaction = createTransaction(patches)
await commitTransaction(transaction)
return migrateNextBatch()
}
migrateNextBatch().catch(err => {
console.error(err)
process.exit(1)
})
This script queries all documents that match the GROQ filter and builds transactions of 100 patches to convert a plain text field (
description) to Portable Text. It takes the text string and places it inside a span of a block.
You can run this script with
sanity exec --with-user-token convertToPortableText.js from your command line inside the studio folder.
