AEM vs Sanity
Looking for alternatives to Adobe Experience Manager? Meet Sanity
Sanity is the API-first flexible headless content management system that powers better digital experiences
Powering exceptional digital experiences everywhere
Give your team the best editorial tools to delight your customers
Create one-of-a-kind customized editing environments and set your editorial teams free to create their best work. Sanity offers real-time collaboration, session-level document rollback, and powerful workflows for organizing, editing, and enhancing your content.
Easily revert to previous versions of your work with revision history and document rollback.
Enjoy seamless editorial collaboration in real-time. No overwriting or locking.
Preview text instantly, as you type.
Make updates on any device, wherever you are. Works on your phone and other touch devices.
Paste pictures right from the clipboard with batch image uploads.
No junk code that throws off formatting. Cleanly paste formatted text from Google Docs, Microsoft Word, and the web.
“Sanity lets us get out of our writers’ way so they can do their best work and tell vibrant stories.”
Developer tools that remove constraints
Sanity works well with modern frameworks and practices. It’s easy to set up and integrate with. With Sanity developers apply tools they already know – so they feel at home, right away.
We host your content on GDPR-compliant, edge-cached cloud infrastructure. You'll achieve optimal website performance while reducing your DevOps costs.
Powerful APIs
Use GROQ and GraphQL and for querying, patching, and mutating data in the real-time content backend.
Vibrant community
Connect with developers all over the globe and take advantage of the growing ecosystem of plugins.
Bring what you need
As long as it speaks HTTP you can connect your services, frontends, apps, scripts, or devices to Sanity APIs.
"With Sanity, we can tailor the open-source Studio to meet our content production needs and delight our site visitors, and at the same time use their Content Lake to host our content. We love the agility and “no-ops happy meal” that Sanity brings to the table. It’s a genius approach."
Enterprise ready
Solve hard problems at scale
Secure & Compliant
Data encrypted at rest and in transit. APIs TLS / SSL only.
Durable and reliable
Continuous database backups with millisecond point in time recovery. Versioned asset backups.
Real-time
Patch-based updates to documents allows lock-free editing and collaboration.
Custom login
Need to integrate with an existing user database and custom log-ins? We've got you covered.
Custom security
Rule-based, document-level security controls for read and write access.
Accountable
Full document revision history down to the keystroke.
Experience Sanity
Generous quota included. Pay-as-you-go for users, usage and features on all plans.