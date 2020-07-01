Key benefits

Greater control over core systems Sanity’s small footprint and open approach to data structure let Veracity model their systems to the unique needs of their platform. This increased control enabled the design of more durable architectures that are easier to maintain and operate in the long run. By contrast, other content platforms were more demanding to maintain and shifted focus away from the bigger picture.

Developer friendly Veracity developers appreciate working with Sanity because it removes friction, lets developers choose their tooling freely, and helps bridge the gap between design and content. Developers can quickly provision Sanity schemas instead of sending specifications back and forth across time zones.