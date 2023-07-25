Welcome to Sanity's API Reference
API reference documentation for the Sanity package provides a comprehensive guide to the various functions, classes, and modules available in the package. It describes the inputs and outputs of each function, as well as any side effects or exceptions that may occur. This documentation is intended to help developers understand how to use the package and its various features, and to provide guidance on best practices and common use cases.
Release badges
On all pages in the API reference, you will see a badge in the top left. This badge indicates the release status of the API reference page you are on.
@public
The API is public and stable.
@beta
The API is in a testing phase and is considered immature. Breaking changes are expected. We don't recommend using it in a production environment.
@alpha
@experimental
The API is in very early stages of development. Breaking changes are not only expected but very likely. We strongly recommend against using it in a production environment.
