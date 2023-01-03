Scalable
Our global cloud platform and flexible data modeling provide seamless pathways from prototype to production.
The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is a customizable solution that treats content as data to power your digital business.
G2 ranked Sanity as the leader in the Headless CMS category, as measured by customer review ratings and market presence (share, seller size, and overall impact).
Sanity offers the ideal blend of out-of-the-box developer tooling and deep configurability. This unlocks content creativity and velocity across your business.
Sanity was built for real-time from the ground up. The real-time capabilities not only give you very fine-grained keystroke level audit logs. It also means that there’s no locking and that multiple people can work on the same document at once.
Creative Partner
Every CMS I've used before - Prismic, Contentful, Wordpress - requires me to structure my data in the way that their CMS wants. This can be quite limiting. Sanity comes out of the gate as a CMS as a Node package that is fully customizable end-to-end without having to deal with restructuring my data. Sanity provides an infinite product for us to fully tailor our content management experiences and focus on empowering those editors and of course, developers, to work in an incredibly convenient way.
Director at Mawla
I run a digital agency — Sanity is core to our website offering. We use it to model customer data, websites, customer journeys. It is almost self-documenting.
Use it, i've tried Prismic, Netlify CMS, Contentful and this is vastly superior.
Creative Developer
Being experienced with CMSes like Contentful, Craft, Wordpress, Strapi, when using Sanity it feels like most of the annoying aspects of all those platforms have been considered and solved...What's most *surprisingly* great about Sanity is how thorough it is in its approach – from its well-documented developer experience to its minimalistic and user-friendly user interface.
Real-time APIs and collaboration features. Global CDN. Edge-cached requests available at a nearby location.
Get what you need when you need it. Dedicated support specialists. Your own Slack channel. Regular check-ins.
SOC 2, GDPR, & CCPA compliant platform. 24/7/365 monitoring. +99.9% uptime. Hosted on industry-leading infrastructure.
Build tailored access groups. User groups are stored as regular dataset documents and can be optimized as you go.
Replace our user store with your own third-party auth solutions like Active Directory and Kerberos.
Ensure data integrity with your own dedicated cloud container.
Deliver performant edge-cached CDN assets from your own domain.
Access every single document revision. 365+ days. Scrub data anytime to stay compliant.
“Sanity has given us a clean slate and the opportunity to have our content platform match how the entire organization is thinking about content.”
In the 2022 JAMStack Community Survey, Sanity has the highest satisfaction score for content platforms.
It's the fastest, most flexible way to structure and deliver content to digital products.
Find out why and get started in minutes.
Generous quota included. Pay-as-you-go for users, usage and features on all plans.