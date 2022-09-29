Scalable
Our global cloud platform and flexible data modeling provide seamless pathways from prototype to production.
Sanity is the enterprise-ready content management platform that offers flexible content modeling and real-time collaboration tools
G2 ranked Sanity as the leader in the Headless CMS category, as measured by customer review ratings and market presence (share, seller size, and overall impact).
With Sanity, you can be ready for whatever challenge is next with rapid configuration and extensive customization, without any limiting factors such as the number of content types.
Designer / Developer
In our opinion, having built over 30 headless CMS powered websites, Sanity is much better than Contentful, Prismic and others.
Rapid schema management, image handling, ease and pleasure of editing, flexibility, scalability, pricing.
Creative Developer
After comparing many headless CMS solutions, Sanity.io stands out in both being very flexible in configuring and structuring content and also being very easy and convenient to use as a content creator. Other highlights from an editor's perspective: Collaborative real-time editing... an excellent rich-text editor ("portable-text"), and theoretically any editing interface an editor would need – as the Sanity Studio... is entirely editable and extendable.
Digital Development Manager
Sanity is very developer-friendly without sacrificing what general CMS users need. The ability to create completely custom schemas, workflows, and much more is amazing. You are never made to work in a very specific way, so it means that it's extremely flexible to meet your custom needs.
Real-time APIs and collaboration features. Global CDN. Edge-cached requests available at a nearby location.
Get what you need when you need it. Dedicated support specialists. Your own Slack channel. Regular check-ins.
SOC 2, GDPR, & CCPA compliant platform. 24/7/365 monitoring. +99.9% uptime. Hosted on industry-leading infrastructure.
Build tailored access groups. User groups are stored as regular dataset documents and can be optimized as you go.
Replace our user store with your own third-party auth solutions like Active Directory and Kerberos.
Ensure data integrity with your own dedicated cloud container.
Deliver performant edge-cached CDN assets from your own domain.
Access every single document revision. 365+ days. Scrub data anytime to stay compliant.
“Sanity has given us a clean slate and the opportunity to have our content platform match how the entire organization is thinking about content.”
Sanity was built for real-time from the ground up. The real-time capabilities not only give you very fine-grained keystroke level audit logs. It also means that there’s no locking and that multiple people can work on the same document at once.
In the 2021 JAMStack Community Survey, Sanity was rated the highest in developer satisfaction out of every platform in the headless CMS space.
It's the fastest, most flexible way to structure and deliver content to digital products.
Find out why and get started in minutes.
