Scalable
Our global cloud platform and flexible data modeling provide seamless pathways from prototype to production.
Sanity is the enterprise-ready content management platform that offers flexible content modeling and real-time collaboration tools
G2 ranked Sanity as the leader in the Headless CMS category, as measured by customer review ratings and market presence (share, seller size, and overall impact).
With Sanity, you can be ready for whatever challenge is next with rapid configuration and extensive customization, without any limiting factors such as the number of content types.
Reviewers on G2 say that Sanity better meets requirements, is more customizable, easier to administer and has better quality of support compared to Storyblok.
With powerful editor tools that allow for real-time collaboration, live multi-user editing, and track changes you’re never blocked and never locked out. Work together like never before.
Creative Partner
Every CMS I've used before - Prismic, Contentful, Wordpress - to name a few, requires me to structure my data in the way that their CMS wants it to be structured. This can be quite limiting. Sanity comes out of the gate as a CMS as a Node package that is fully customizable end-to-end without having to deal with restructuring my data...Sanity provides an infinite product for us to fully tailor our content management experiences and focus on empowering those editors and of course, developers, to work in an incredibly convenient way.
Creative Developer
Being experienced with CMSes like Contentful, Craft, Wordpress, Strapi, when using Sanity it feels like most of the annoying aspects of all those platforms have been considered and solved...What's most *surprisingly* great about Sanity is how thorough it is in its approach – from its well-documented developer experience to its minimalistic and user-friendly user interface.
Senior Developer
Being able to release code and schema at the same time. Using Contentful in the past revealed how much of a pain it can be to manually move content models around. [What do you like the most?] The Studio! Version controlling schema is never accessible, but Sanity has made it a seamless experience. It's a fast, easy-to-use application.
Our global cloud platform and flexible data modeling provide seamless pathways from prototype to production.
Real-time APIs and collaboration features. Global CDN. Edge-cached requests available at a nearby location.
Get what you need when you need it. Dedicated support specialists. Your own Slack channel. Regular check-ins.
SOC 2, GDPR, & CCPA compliant platform. 24/7/365 monitoring. +99.9% uptime. Hosted on industry-leading infrastructure.
Build tailored access groups. User groups are stored as regular dataset documents and can be optimized as you go.
Replace our user store with your own third-party auth solutions like Active Directory and Kerberos.
Ensure data integrity with your own dedicated cloud container.
Deliver performant edge-cached CDN assets from your own domain.
Access every single document revision. 365+ days. Scrub data anytime to stay compliant.
“Sanity has given us a clean slate and the opportunity to have our content platform match how the entire organization is thinking about content.”
Sanity was built for real-time from the ground up. The real-time capabilities not only give you very fine-grained keystroke level audit logs. It also means that there’s no locking and that multiple people can work on the same document at once.
In the 2022 JAMStack Community Survey, Sanity has the highest satisfaction score for content platforms.
It's the fastest, most flexible way to structure and deliver content to digital products.
Find out why and get started in minutes.
Generous quota included. Pay-as-you-go for users, usage and features on all plans.