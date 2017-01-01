AI translations that follow your terminology
Translate structured content field-by-field with Agent Actions. Preserve references, slugs, and schema integrity with human review.
Noah Gentile and 2 others
Make agents work reliably
Ship agents that query your content with structured retrieval, not just semantic search. One call. Real-time.
Innovate
Shopping agents
"Find hiking boots under $200 in my size." Real products, retrieved and validated against live inventory. Increase CVR, reduce abandoned carts.
Technical support
"How do I reset my password?" Real answers from your docs, instantly. Deflect tickets, cut support costs.
Content discovery
Surface related content, find gaps, explore connections. Speed up teams without adding headcount.
Internal agents
Encode how your team works. Classify, route, and process content with the logic that used to live in people's heads.
Your AI is only as good as the content it operates on. These guides show how to build real AI workflows on structured content: working code, honest trade-offs, and a starter kit for each.
AI translations that follow your terminology
Translate structured content field-by-field with Agent Actions. Preserve references, slugs, and schema integrity with human review.
Noah Gentile and 2 others
An AI shopping assistant that actually checks inventory
AI shopping assistant that queries your catalog with real business constraints, not similarity scores. Validates inventory before recommending products.
Knut Melvær and 2 others
1
Customer asks a question
"Do you have hiking boots under $200 in size 10?"
2
Agent generates a query
Understands the question, knows your schema, combines strict checks (price < $200) with semantic search (relevant to hiking).
3
Sanity returns precise results
Products that match, are in stock, and meet all business rules. Real-time.
Real-time sync
Update a product or policy and agents know immediately. No reindexing. No drift.
Constraints that work
Agents can't recommend what you don't sell. Business rules enforced in the query response, not the prompt.
Editorial control
Published content is agent-accessible. Drafts aren't. Internal stays internal.
GROQ + keyword match + semantic search = agents that obey real constraints.
What is Agent Context?
Semantic index
Turn it on, configure projections for which fields embed. No vector database to provision. No RAG pipeline to maintain. No reindexing schedule.
MCP endpoint
Any agent connects in one line. Claude, GPT, Gemini, or your own. They all see your structured content through a single endpoint.
GROQ + semantics
GROQ predicates narrow scope. Keyword match finds exact terms a specific SKU or API name. Embedding search handles conceptual queries.
Five minutes to a grounded agent.
npx skills add sanity-io/agent-context --all
The setup skill reads your schema, asks a few questions, and scaffolds a working agent against your live dataset. No infrastructure to provision. No pipeline to maintain.
Agent Context gives your agents the retrieval layer to use it, with the governance your team already built in.
App SDK
Build custom AI-powered apps
Build custom editorial applications for your team with built-in authentication and one-command deploy. All using React hooks.
Sanity Studio
Where humans and AI collaborate
All-code content workspace for your data stored in the Content Lake, configured and customized by you to fit the needs of any team
Content Agent
The content agent it powers
The AI agent built to run content operations at scale. Run bulk edits, content audits, and more through conversation, in minutes.