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Make agents work reliably

Agent Context

Ship agents that query your content with structured retrieval, not just semantic search. One call. Real-time.

Read the docs

Innovate

Ship experiences your users deserve

A chat interface where a user asks about hiking boots under $200, size 10, and a shopping assistant replies.

  • Shopping agents

    "Find hiking boots under $200 in my size." Real products, retrieved and validated against live inventory. Increase CVR, reduce abandoned carts.

  • Technical support

    "How do I reset my password?" Real answers from your docs, instantly. Deflect tickets, cut support costs.

  • Content discovery

    Surface related content, find gaps, explore connections. Speed up teams without adding headcount.

  • Internal agents

    Encode how your team works. Classify, route, and process content with the logic that used to live in people's heads.

AI workflows you can build today

Your AI is only as good as the content it operates on. These guides show how to build real AI workflows on structured content: working code, honest trade-offs, and a starter kit for each.

AI translations that follow your terminology

Translate structured content field-by-field with Agent Actions. Preserve references, slugs, and schema integrity with human review.

Noah Gentile
John Siciliano
Knut Melvær

Noah Gentile and 2 others

An AI shopping assistant that actually checks inventory

AI shopping assistant that queries your catalog with real business constraints, not similarity scores. Validates inventory before recommending products.

Knut Melvær
Ken Jones
John Siciliano

Knut Melvær and 2 others

Automate your content audits with AI

Find stale pages, missing metadata, and terminology drift. Fix them in the same session. All changes staged as drafts.

Knut Melvær
Bettina Dönmez

Knut Melvær and 1 other

Context means accuracy

illustration of 3 abstraction layers

  1. 1

    Customer asks a question

    "Do you have hiking boots under $200 in size 10?"

  2. 2

    Agent generates a query

    Understands the question, knows your schema, combines strict checks (price < $200) with semantic search (relevant to hiking).

  3. 3

    Sanity returns precise results

    Products that match, are in stock, and meet all business rules. Real-time.

Real-time. Reliable. Governed.

A user interface displaying settings for a shopping assistant's Halloween-themed tone of voice, described as eerie but fun, not frightening.

  • Real-time sync

    Update a product or policy and agents know immediately. No reindexing. No drift.

  • Constraints that work

    Agents can't recommend what you don't sell. Business rules enforced in the query response, not the prompt.

  • Editorial control

    Published content is agent-accessible. Drafts aren't. Internal stays internal.

GROQ + keyword match + semantic search = agents that obey real constraints.

What is Agent Context?

The building blocks

A terminal screen showing a pnpm installation command for `@sanity/agent-context` and its successful completion.

  • Semantic index

    Turn it on, configure projections for which fields embed. No vector database to provision. No RAG pipeline to maintain. No reindexing schedule.

  • MCP endpoint

    Any agent connects in one line. Claude, GPT, Gemini, or your own. They all see your structured content through a single endpoint.

  • GROQ + semantics

    GROQ predicates narrow scope. Keyword match finds exact terms a specific SKU or API name. Embedding search handles conceptual queries.

Built for builders

code interface: npx add skills

Five minutes to a grounded agent.

npx skills add sanity-io/agent-context --all

The setup skill reads your schema, asks a few questions, and scaffolds a working agent against your live dataset. No infrastructure to provision. No pipeline to maintain.

The agent backend for structured content

Agent Context gives your agents the retrieval layer to use it, with the governance your team already built in.

Read the docsRequest a demo

App SDK

Build custom AI-powered apps

Build custom editorial applications for your team with built-in authentication and one-command deploy. All using React hooks.

Sanity Studio

Where humans and AI collaborate

All-code content workspace for your data stored in the Content Lake, configured and customized by you to fit the needs of any team

Content Agent

The content agent it powers

The AI agent built to run content operations at scale. Run bulk edits, content audits, and more through conversation, in minutes.

Agent actions

Trigger AI workflows on content changes

Event-driven, schema-aware APIs to automate content operations — AI enrichment, translation, and system syncs — triggered by any dataset change.