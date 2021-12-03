Anchored Headings for Portable Text

This is a minimal example of how you can add extra attributes and markup to headings from Portable Text in React. You'd approach this similarly in other frameworks. Here we have a custom serializer for the block type. It looks after a style property that contains the pattern with the letter h and a digit (so h1 , h2 , h3 , etc).

Then we generate an id from the _key that comes from the block data. This _key will be stable as long as the block (that is, the heading) exists. Alternatively, you can generate a readable id from the heading text data in children .