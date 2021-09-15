Knut Melvær
Simple content type for a question and answer pattern
// faq.js
export default {
name: 'faq',
type: 'object',
title: 'Frequently asked question',
fields: [
{
name: 'question',
type: 'string',
title: 'Question'
},
{
name: 'answer',
type: 'text',
title: 'Answer',
}
]
}
// helpArticle.js
export default {
name: 'helpArticle',
type: 'document',
title: 'Help article',
fields: [
{
name: 'title',
type: 'string',
title: 'Title'
},
{
name: 'faqs',
type: 'array',
title: 'Frequently Asked Questions',
of: [
{
type: 'faq'
}
]
}
]
}
// First, we must import the schema creator
import createSchema from 'part:@sanity/base/schema-creator';
// Then import schema types from any plugins that might expose them
import schemaTypes from 'all:part:@sanity/base/schema-type';
// other imports
// ...
import faq from './faq'
export default createSchema({
name: 'default',
types: schemaTypes.concat([
// ... other types,
faq
])
})
If you import this schema into
schemas.js, then you can use this pattern as
type: 'faq' elsewhere.
