Scalable
Our global cloud platform and flexible data modeling provide seamless pathways from prototype to production.
The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is a customizable solution that treats content as data to power your digital business.
In the 2022 JAMStack Community Survey, Sanity has the highest satisfaction score for content platforms.
It's the fastest, most flexible way to structure and deliver content to digital products.
Find out why and get started in minutes.
Sanity was built for real-time from the ground up. The real-time capabilities not only give you very fine-grained keystroke level audit logs. It also means that there’s no locking and that multiple people can work on the same document at once.
Senior Software Engineer @ Hive IT
I'm comparing headless CMSes and I'm giving it to Sanity.
It's not perfect, but it ticks the most boxes: really customizable, flexible content model (as code!), good developer experience, and clean admin UI.
Web Development Manager @ Cornerstone OnDemand
Sanity has helped us transform the way we deliver content. It’s easy to customize and extend to meet our growing business needs.
Full Stack React Developer
The CMS is made with React and it’s open source so you can extend/tweak it unlike competitors like Contentful. Content modeling is flexible and powerful. It has a generous free tier and after that you pay only what extra you need.
Our global cloud platform and flexible data modeling provide seamless pathways from prototype to production.
Real-time APIs and collaboration features. Global CDN. Edge-cached requests available at a nearby location.
Get what you need when you need it. Dedicated support specialists. Your own Slack channel. Regular check-ins.
SOC 2, GDPR, & CCPA compliant platform. 24/7/365 monitoring. +99.9% uptime. Hosted on industry-leading infrastructure.
Build tailored access groups. User groups are stored as regular dataset documents and can be optimized as you go.
Replace our user store with your own third-party auth solutions like Active Directory and Kerberos.
Ensure data integrity with your own dedicated cloud container.
Deliver performant edge-cached CDN assets from your own domain.
Access every single document revision. 365+ days. Scrub data anytime to stay compliant.
“Sanity has given us a clean slate and the opportunity to have our content platform match how the entire organization is thinking about content.”
Generous quota included. Pay-as-you-go for users, usage and features on all plans.