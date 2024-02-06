Content migration cheat sheet

Below are content migration code snippets you can copy-paste and fit for your purpose. Requires familiarity with Sanity's schema and content migration tooling.

Rename a field in a document

import { defineMigration , at , setIfMissing , unset } from 'sanity/migrate' export default defineMigration ( { title : 'Rename field from "oldFieldName" to "newFieldName"' , migrate : { document ( doc , context ) { return [ at ( 'newFieldName' , setIfMissing ( doc [ from ] ) ) , at ( 'oldFieldName' , unset ( ) ) ] } } } )

Add a field with default value to all documents missing the field

Note: This example uses an async generator pattern ( *migrate ) to read out the document ID ( _id ) one by one and return the patch. This prevents the script from loading all documents into memory.

import { defineMigration , patch , at , setIfMissing } from 'sanity/migrate' export default defineMigration ( { title : 'Add title field with default value' , async * migrate ( documents , context ) { for await ( const document of documents ( ) ) { yield patch ( document . _id , [ at ( 'title' , setIfMissing ( 'Default title' ) ) , ] ) } } } )

Migrate a reference field into an array of references

import { defineMigration , at , setIfMissing , insert , unset } from 'sanity/migrate' export default defineMigration ( { title : 'Convert a reference field into an array of references' documentTypes : [ 'product' ] , filter : 'defined(category) && !defined(categories)' migrate : { document ( product ) { return [ at ( 'categories' , setIfMissing ( [ ] ) ) , at ( 'categories' , insert ( product . category ] ) ) , at ( 'category' , unset ( ) ) ] } } } )

A string field into a Portable Text array

import { pathsAreEqual , stringToPath } from 'sanity' import { defineMigration , set } from 'sanity/migrate' const targetPath = stringToPath ( 'some.path' ) export default defineMigration ( { title : 'Convert a string into a Portable Text array' , migrate : { string ( node , path , ctx ) { if ( pathsAreEqual ( path , targetPath ) ) { return set ( [ { style : 'normal' , _type : 'block' , children : [ { _type : 'span' , marks : [ ] , text : node , } , ] , markDefs : [ ] , } , ] ) } } , } , } )

Migrate inline objects into references

This example shows you how you can convert an inline object in an array field into a new document, and replace the array item with a reference to that new document.

You can also use this in Portable Text fields, and use .filter({_type}) => _type == "blockType") to only convert specific custom blocks.

import { deburr } from 'lodash' import { at , createIfNotExists , defineMigration , replace , patch } from 'sanity/migrate' function getPetId ( pet : { name : string } ) { return ` pet- ${ deburr ( pet . name . toLowerCase ( ) ) } ` } export default defineMigration ( { title : 'Convert an inline object in an array into a document and reference to it' , documentTypes : [ 'human' ] , filter : 'defined(pets) && count(pets[]._ref) > 0' , migrate : { document ( human ) { const currentPets = human . pets if ( Array . isArray ( currentPets ) && currentPets . length > 0 ) { return currentPets . filter ( ( pet ) => ! pet . _ref ) . flatMap ( ( pet ) => { const petId = getPetId ( pet ) const { _key , ... petAttributes } = pet return [ createIfNotExists ( { _id : petId , _type : 'pet' , ... petAttributes , } ) , patch ( human . _id , at ( [ 'pets' ] , replace ( [ { _type : 'reference' , _ref : petId } ] , { _key } ) ) ) , ] } ) } } , } , } )

Migrate a document type