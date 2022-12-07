Skip to content
Sanity Studio v3 is here. Find out more on our blog →

Theming

Learn how to customize the styling and branding of your studio

Theming in Sanity Studio

Work in progress

A new and robust API for theming and styling Sanity Studio is coming soon! The set of solutions and methods in this article will be expanded upon and improved shortly.

Using buildLegacyTheme

The top-level theme config property allows you to customize the color palette of the studio. You can create your own themes using the buildLegacyTheme helper function exported from the sanity package.

import {buildLegacyTheme, defineConfig} from 'sanity'

const props = {
  '--my-white': '#fff',
  '--my-black': '#1a1a1a',
  '--my-blue': '#4285f4',
  '--my-red': '#db4437',
  '--my-yellow': '#f4b400',
  '--my-green': '#0f9d58',
}

export const myTheme = buildLegacyTheme({
  /* Base theme colors */
  '--black': props['--my-black'],
  '--white': props['--my-white'],

  '--gray': '#666',
  '--gray-base': '#666',

  '--component-bg': props['--my-white'],
  '--component-text-color': props['--my-black'],

  /* Brand */
  '--brand-primary': props['--my-blue'],

  // Default button
  '--default-button-color': '#666',
  '--default-button-primary-color': props['--my-blue'],
  '--default-button-success-color': props['--my-green'],
  '--default-button-warning-color': props['--my-yellow'],
  '--default-button-danger-color': props['--my-red'],

  /* State */
  '--state-info-color': props['--my-blue'],
  '--state-success-color': props['--my-green'],
  '--state-warning-color': props['--my-yellow'],
  '--state-danger-color': props['--my-red'],

  /* Navbar */
  '--main-navigation-color': props['--my-black'],
  '--main-navigation-color--inverted': props['--my-white'],

  '--focus-color': props['--my-blue'],
})

export default defineConfig({
  // rest of config...,

  theme: myTheme,
})

Using the Themer app

A potentially quicker and easier way to go about creating themes for your studio is to use Themer. This web app was created in-house at Sanity and will let you visually create a custom palette that you can then export for your own use.

The Themer app makes generating themes for the studio easy!

Updated on December 7, 2022

Was this article helpful?