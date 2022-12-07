Theming in Sanity Studio

Work in progress A new and robust API for theming and styling Sanity Studio is coming soon! The set of solutions and methods in this article will be expanded upon and improved shortly.

Using buildLegacyTheme

The top-level theme config property allows you to customize the color palette of the studio. You can create your own themes using the buildLegacyTheme helper function exported from the sanity package.

import { buildLegacyTheme , defineConfig } from 'sanity' const props = { '--my-white' : '#fff' , '--my-black' : '#1a1a1a' , '--my-blue' : '#4285f4' , '--my-red' : '#db4437' , '--my-yellow' : '#f4b400' , '--my-green' : '#0f9d58' , } export const myTheme = buildLegacyTheme ( { '--black' : props [ '--my-black' ] , '--white' : props [ '--my-white' ] , '--gray' : '#666' , '--gray-base' : '#666' , '--component-bg' : props [ '--my-white' ] , '--component-text-color' : props [ '--my-black' ] , '--brand-primary' : props [ '--my-blue' ] , '--default-button-color' : '#666' , '--default-button-primary-color' : props [ '--my-blue' ] , '--default-button-success-color' : props [ '--my-green' ] , '--default-button-warning-color' : props [ '--my-yellow' ] , '--default-button-danger-color' : props [ '--my-red' ] , '--state-info-color' : props [ '--my-blue' ] , '--state-success-color' : props [ '--my-green' ] , '--state-warning-color' : props [ '--my-yellow' ] , '--state-danger-color' : props [ '--my-red' ] , '--main-navigation-color' : props [ '--my-black' ] , '--main-navigation-color--inverted' : props [ '--my-white' ] , '--focus-color' : props [ '--my-blue' ] , } ) export default defineConfig ( { theme : myTheme , } )

Using the Themer app

A potentially quicker and easier way to go about creating themes for your studio is to use Themer. This web app was created in-house at Sanity and will let you visually create a custom palette that you can then export for your own use.