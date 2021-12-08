Pricing update: Free users
Boolean

A boolean, true or false.

A boolean field with title and description

Properties

  • REQUIREDtypestring

    Value must be set to boolean.

  • REQUIREDnamestring

    Required. The field name. This will be the key in the data record.

  • titlestring

    Human readable label for the field.

  • hiddenboolean | function

    If set to true, this field will be hidden in the studio. You can also return a callback function to use it as a conditional field.

  • readOnlyboolean | function

    If set to true, this field will not be editable in the content studio. You can also return a callback function to use it as a conditional field.

  • descriptionstring

    Short description to editors how the field is to be used.

  • initialValueValueOrResolverFunction

    The initial value used when creating new values from this type. Can be either a literal value or a resolver function that returns either a literal value or a promise resolving to the initial value.

Options

  • layoutstring

    Either switch (default) or checkbox

    This let's you control the visual appearance of the input. By default the input for boolean fields will display as a switch, but you can also make it appear as a checkbox

Validation

Learn more about validation
  • required()function

    Ensures that this field exists.

  • custom(fn)function

    Creates a custom validation rule.

Input

{
  title: 'Has the movie been released?',
  name: 'released',
  type: 'boolean'
}

Output

{
  "_type": "movie",
  "released": true,
  ...
}

New documents are created without schema-defined fields. This means that a boolean field in your schema will not immediately result in documents containing the boolean key. The key must be assigned a value for it to appear in a document. Make sure your front-end code treats a missing boolean value as false.

Protip

In GROQ you can handle missing booleans and false values equally like this *[_type == 'story' && featured != true] which would match stories where featured is false or missing (or to be fair, any other value that is not true).

