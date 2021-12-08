Boolean
A boolean,
true or
false.
Properties
REQUIREDtypestring
Value must be set to
boolean.
REQUIREDnamestring
Required. The field name. This will be the key in the data record.
titlestring
Human readable label for the field.
boolean | function
If set to
true, this field will be hidden in the studio. You can also return a callback function to use it as a conditional field.
readOnlyboolean | function
If set to
true, this field will not be editable in the content studio. You can also return a callback function to use it as a conditional field.
descriptionstring
Short description to editors how the field is to be used.
initialValueValueOrResolverFunction
The initial value used when creating new values from this type. Can be either a literal value or a resolver function that returns either a literal value or a promise resolving to the initial value.
Options
layoutstring
Either
switch(default) or
checkbox
This let's you control the visual appearance of the input. By default the input for boolean fields will display as a switch, but you can also make it appear as a checkbox
ValidationLearn more about validation
required()function
Ensures that this field exists.
custom(fn)function
Creates a custom validation rule.
Input
{
title: 'Has the movie been released?',
name: 'released',
type: 'boolean'
}
Output
{
"_type": "movie",
"released": true,
...
}
New documents are created without schema-defined fields. This means that a boolean field in your schema will not immediately result in documents containing the boolean key. The key must be assigned a value for it to appear in a document. Make sure your front-end code treats a missing boolean value as false.
Protip
In GROQ you can handle missing booleans and false values equally like this
*[_type == 'story' && featured != true] which would match stories where featured is false or missing (or to be fair, any other value that is not
true).