Input { title : 'Has the movie been released?' , name : 'released' , type : 'boolean' } Output { "_type" : "movie" , "released" : true , ... }

New documents are created without schema-defined fields. This means that a boolean field in your schema will not immediately result in documents containing the boolean key. The key must be assigned a value for it to appear in a document. Make sure your front-end code treats a missing boolean value as false.